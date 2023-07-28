July 28, 2023
Annapolis Police Release More Information on Yesterday’s Homicide

The Annapolis Police have released some additional information about the homicide on Copeland Street reported this morning.

On July 27, 2023, at 10:19 PM, officers on foot patrol in the Newtowne Drive area heard a substantial amount of shots fired from Copeland Street. Officers searched the area and found a 16-year-old male victim lying on the ground in the 1900 block of Copeland Street. He was critically wounded. Efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

Officers also located a 17-year-old male in the 1900 block of Copeland Street with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was flown to shock trauma with critical injuries. No suspect(s) were located.

“This kind of disregard for the lives of people in our neighborhoods must stop,” said Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson. “With our Summer Crime Plan in effect, our officers are working hard to protect our communities and suppress the violence plaguing our streets. But we also need help from those in the community to help us identify criminals carrying and using guns,” a frustrated and angry Chief Jackson continued. “We are with city agencies and community partners to find and arrest those committing these deadly and reckless crimes.”

“Every homicide represents loss and grief to a family and our community,” Mayor Gavin Buckley said. “We can not allow this dangerous and disturbing behavior to continue in our city. In addition to the summer Crime Plan implemented by the APD, the City will continue investing in the No Harm violence prevention program. I have also asked my team to organize a meeting with the APD, other City officials, and community partners to develop a coordinated, long-term response. Community safety and crime prevention is not achieved through one person or organization alone – it is up to all of us.”

These are active and fluid investigations. Anyone with information please contact our detectives at (410) 260-3439.

