The Annapolis Police are investigating a report of shots being fired in the Woodside Gardens community in Annapolis.

On July 4, 2023, at 9:20 pm, Annapolis Police officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 700 block of Newtowne Drive.

Once on the scene, police located an unoccupied vehicle and two unoccupied portable bathrooms that were struck by gunfire.

No victims or suspects were located.

