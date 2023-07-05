Annapolis Man Arrested For Illegal Fireworks and Assault on Officer, Police Searching For Others

A 22-year-old Annapolis man has been arrested and charged with possession of fireworks and assault on a law enforcement officer after the officer and suspect engaged in a verbal argument that turned physical.

On July 4, 2023, at 10:15 pm, Annapolis Police officers in the area of the 700 block of Newtowne Drive, observed a subject start to light an illegal aerial firework.

An officer approached the subject and told him not to light it. The subject, later identified as a 22-year-old Annapolis man, responded with profanity. As the officer approached to place him under arrest, the suspect pushed the officer, causing the officer to fall.

Officers began to struggle to arrest him, resulting in an injury to one officer’s arm.

Officers called for assistance as a crowd of people began to gather around the fracas.

After handcuffing the suspect, a female suspect from the crowd grabbed an officer’s handgun in the holster and attempted to remove it, trying to disarm him. When the officer blocked her from doing this, she ran off into the crowd.

While waiting for the initial suspect to be transported, the female suspect returned and punched the officer. The female immediately ran into a building, and a large crowd of people blocked the officers. Police said that at least one other male suspect also assaulted an officer.

Officers are working to identify the female and male suspects so that they can be charged with the assaults. The initial suspect was charged with discharging fireworks without a permit, possession of fireworks without a permit, two counts of second-degree assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and failure to obey a reasonable and lawful order. The District Court Commissioner released him on his own recognizance.

