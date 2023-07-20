Annapolis Man Arrested After Firing Handgun During Altercation

A 33-year-old Annapolis man has been charged with assault and weapons violations after firing a handgun into the ground after an altercation.

On July 19, 2023, at approximately 3:30 PM, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a report of an assault that just occurred in the 500 block of Defense Highway in Annapolis.

Investigation revealed that the adult suspect and adult victim were involved in a verbal altercation when the suspect retrieved a handgun, pointed it at the victim, and fired four rounds into the ground.

The victim was not physically injured as a result of the shooting. The suspect was arrested and charged accordingly.

