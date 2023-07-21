Annapolis Liquor Store Clerk Threatened With Knife

The Annapolis Police have arrested a man in connection with an assault at an area liquor store.

On July 20, 2023, at 5:10 PM, Annapolis Police officers responded to a call of an assault at the Lighthouse Liquors at 1012 West Street in Annapolis.

Officers met with the employee, who said he asked a male suspect to leave the store. The suspect became upset and displayed a knife, pointed it at the victim and lunged at him.

The victim was not injured, and the suspect fled the area and was not immediately located.

However, on July 21, 2023, detectives were in the area of West Street when they saw the suspect walking. Officers arrested him without incident, and he is awaiting charges.

