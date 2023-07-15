July 15, 2023
Local News

Annapolis Immigration Justice Network Names New Executive Director

Jessa Coulter has been named the executive director of the Annapolis Immigration Justice Network (AIJN), Board president Eddie Adkins announced recently.

Jessa has over a decade of experience working with nonprofits and spent six years living and working in Central America. Most recently, Jessa served as the Director of Programs at Luminus Network for New Americans, a nonprofit providing legal and social services to immigrants throughout central Maryland. Before her role at Luminus, she spent four years at the Honduras-based nonprofit, One Thousand Schools. As Vice President of that organization, Jessa was involved with fundraising, volunteer management, and communications. 

“As executive director at AIJN, I am excited to bring my experiences in strategic planning and nonprofit leadership to support immigrants throughout Anne Arundel County,” Coulter said. “I am thrilled to be joining an outstanding team as we work to advance our mission to ensure access to legal counsel for immigrants.”

Since April 2017, AIJN has connected Anne Arundel County neighbors to quality immigration legal counsel and direct case management assistance.

“Suzanne Martin, our founder and first executive director, is excited to pass the torch to a new executive director,” Adkins said in making the announcement. “The Board is confident that Jessa will build upon our successes and propel us even further forward.”

Thanks to the strong support of faith and civic organizations, grantors, donors, and a dedicated group of volunteers, AIJN has grown substantially since its inception. AIJN has assisted more than 640 immigrant neighbors in Anne Arundel County and has provided financial assistance with legal fees to over 260 immigrants. The majority of those assisted have been children under the age of 21.

AIJN’s work in supporting the immigrant community was recognized recently when the Maryland Bar Foundation named AIJN as the recipient of its 2023 Legal Excellence Award in the Advancement of the Rights of the Disadvantaged.

“AIJN believes that access to legal representation for immigrants brings hope, stability, and a long-term solution for those living in our county” Adkins said. “We are dedicated to the fundamental right to due process for all individuals fleeing their countries of origin.”

Please visit their website for more information about AIJN, including how to volunteer.

