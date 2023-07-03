July 3, 2023
Annapolis, US 77 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
MDOT and Education Department Pair Up For Back-To-School Supplies Ann Alsina Name “Top Solo Advisor to Watch” for 2033 Firefall, Crack The Sky, and Yacht Rock–You KNOW Where They’ll Be Playing! Anne Arundel County Police Release Dashboard for Internal Complaints With Garage Open, Annapolis Will Tweak Alternative Transit Modes
Business

Ann Alsina Name “Top Solo Advisor to Watch” for 2033

After receiving a record number of nominations from across the country, AdvisorHub, a leading news site for brokers and investment advisors, has named an Annapolis-based financial advisor as the top 2023 Solo Advisor to Watch in their annual spotlight of exceptional advisors nationwide. 

Ann C. Alsina, the founder of CovingtonAlsina, was ranked first in a listing of 100 of the largest and fastest-growing practices headed by a single advisor. Criteria for selection included quality of practice, growth, regulatory record, professionalism, character, and community involvement.  

“I am honored by this distinguished recognition,” said Alsina. “I deeply appreciate the confidence my clients have invested in us. Our team is committed to maintaining a standard of excellence in service and staying at the forefront of financial planning.” 

CovingtonAlsina, an Annapolis-based financial planning firm, has assisted clients since 2012 in every aspect of their financial lives with an approach based on education, compassion, and ongoing relationships. Learn more at covingtonalsina.com 

Previous Article

Firefall, Crack The Sky, and Yacht Rock–You KNOW Where They’ll Be Playing!

 Next Article

MDOT and Education Department Pair Up For Back-To-School Supplies

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu