Ann Alsina Name “Top Solo Advisor to Watch” for 2033

After receiving a record number of nominations from across the country, AdvisorHub, a leading news site for brokers and investment advisors, has named an Annapolis-based financial advisor as the top 2023 Solo Advisor to Watch in their annual spotlight of exceptional advisors nationwide.

Ann C. Alsina, the founder of CovingtonAlsina, was ranked first in a listing of 100 of the largest and fastest-growing practices headed by a single advisor. Criteria for selection included quality of practice, growth, regulatory record, professionalism, character, and community involvement.

“I am honored by this distinguished recognition,” said Alsina. “I deeply appreciate the confidence my clients have invested in us. Our team is committed to maintaining a standard of excellence in service and staying at the forefront of financial planning.”

CovingtonAlsina, an Annapolis-based financial planning firm, has assisted clients since 2012 in every aspect of their financial lives with an approach based on education, compassion, and ongoing relationships. Learn more at covingtonalsina.com

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

