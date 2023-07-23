July 23, 2023
Events

An Evening WIth Ray Weaver at Killarney House to Benefit Embolc

Get ready to smile, laugh, sing along and perhaps even shed a tear when Killarney House Irish Restaurant and Pub welcomes back Ray Weaver for an unforgettable evening of music and storytelling on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, from 7 to 9 pm. “A Night with Ray Weaver” will benefit Embolc, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting mental health awareness and offering assistance to individuals and families affected by mental health issues. Tickets are $20 per person, and food and beverages will be available for purchase from Killarney House

A native Marylander who now resides overseas, Ray Weaver is a seasoned musician and storyteller. His weathered guitar and honest voice carry the weight of years gone by, a testament to the authenticity of his songs. He digs deeply into the fabric of real life, drawing inspiration from personal experiences and those of the people he has encountered along his journey. From tales of love found and lost to stories of resilience in the face of adversity, Ray’s songs resonate deeply with listeners. Interspersed between the songs, Ray shares personal anecdotes and tales from his own life. These stories provide insight into the inspirations behind his music, offering glimpses into the trials, triumphs, and lessons that have shaped him. Through humor, poignancy, and raw honesty, Ray connects with his audience on a profound level, reminding them of the shared human experiences that bind us all together. 

“People have seen me perform at Killarney House many times over the years,” says Ray, “but the show based on my original songs and stories is something completely different. It digs deeper.” 

Anthony Clarke, co-owner of Killarney House, says that Ray is “probably the best in the business. His enjoyment of what he does is evident. When new people walk into a Ray Weaver performance they are blown away and end up staying all night, making sure to find out when he will be back.”  

Previous Ray Weaver shows have sold out quickly, and the limited number of seats available for this event are selling fast. To secure your seat, visit http://www.killarneyhousepub.com and purchase your tickets online. Tickets are $20 per person. 

Previous Article

Everything You Need to Look for When Viewing a New House

 Next Article

After Sell-Out, The McCartney Experience Returns to Rams Head On Stage

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Close Menu