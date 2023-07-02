AMFM Awards $6000 in Grants to Summer Programs for Underserved Youth

Annapolis Musicians Fund for Musicians, Inc. (AMFM) is awarding $6,000 from its David Glaser Education Grant that will be shared between four organizations whose local summer music programs benefit underserved students in the greater Annapolis area:

The Ballet Theatre of Maryland – in support of its Summer Intensive 2023, which provides a series of opportunities for students to study dance and learn from professional dancers and instructors.

Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts – in support of its Hood 2 Good program, which provides art experiences and showcases (dance, music, stepping, spoken word poetry, visual art, and podcasting) for Black and Hispanic youth who are gang-involved at risk of gang involvement, or impacted by the effects of incarceration; and Creating Communities, in support of its weeklong summer intensive during which elementary and middle school students from low-income families participate in diverse art forms and receive individual attention and mentoring through programs and workshops offered by master teachers and artists.

Annapolis Symphony Orchestra – in support of its Summer Program, which provides a high-level musical education to students of all cultural and economic backgrounds with weekly private lessons, ensemble rehearsals, guest artist workshops, and access to the Annapolis Symphony performances, recitals, and ensemble concerts.

Marshall Learning Center- in support of its summer camp program, which provides, among other subjects, music lessons for underserved students through its Violin Program.

“We’re thrilled to honor David Glaser’s legacy by supporting amazing summer programs that make a difference in our community,” says AMFM board president, PJ Thomas. “Supporting programs that provide mentoring and education opportunities for underserved children is incredibly important, especially for the next generation of musicians. We’re so passionate about this work!”

These grants are just one of AMFM’s youth programs. The Tim King Scholarship Fund provides a scholarship to a high school senior who will study music performance in college, funding for music instruction at Bates Middle School, and subsidies for underserved students who take lessons with local music organizations.

