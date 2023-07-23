July 23, 2023
Annapolis, US 85 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
After Sell-Out, The McCartney Experience Returns to Rams Head On Stage An Evening WIth Ray Weaver at Killarney House to Benefit Embolc Everything You Need to Look for When Viewing a New House Seventh Inning Home Runs Drive Bowie To Series-Clinching Victory Over Harrisburg Maryland Apostille Services: Streamlining Document Legalization for International Use
Life In The Area

After Sell-Out, The McCartney Experience Returns to Rams Head On Stage

After playing to a sold-out crowd in Annapolis, MD at Rams Head for the very first time earlier this year, Baltimore/DC area band, The McCartney Experience will return to play an encore show there August 12.  Tickets are available now HERE.

Leading the tribute to the former Beatle is Jed Duvall, who The Mid-Atlantic Music Journal says is “…an incredibly multi-talented musician, he can sing excellent, play the hell out of that Bass and Keys, and boy, he sure pulls it off when emulating Paul McCartney.” But he isn’t just a look alike in appearance, mannerism, and musical talent. Duvall, who was recently featured in Baltimore Magazine, and his band of seasoned musicians bring authenticity to a whole new level.  Duvall, a natural right-hander, taught himself to play left-handed, just like Sir Paul McCartney. The band tirelessly rehearses to get each song right, and it’s this dedication and hard work that make The McCartney Experience one of the most popular tributes to Paul McCartney.

The show features music from the early years of Beatlemania and throughout the career of the Fab Four. But unlike many Beatle tributes, The McCartney Experience expertly performs hits from McCartney’s days with Wings, as well as the solo numbers Paul made famous.  The audience will hear a wide variety of hits from the Beatles, such as “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “I Saw Her Standing There,” “And I Love Her,” Wings songs such as “Silly Love Songs,” “Listen To What The Man Said,” and solo hits like “Dance Tonight.”

Duvall, a life-long Paul McCartney fan, grew up listening to a wide variety of music, but no artist captured moments in his lifetime like McCartney did.  “I’ve always enjoyed Paul the Performer, but I’m always amazed at the amount of variety coming from Paul the Songwriter,” says Duvall. “His music seemed to just grow as I did. So, playing his music feels like I’m telling the audience a bit about me. McCartney’s songs take me back to specific times in my life, from childhood to now.  There aren’t many artists that take you through your entire life.”

Again, Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Rams Head On Stage!

Previous Article

An Evening WIth Ray Weaver at Killarney House to Benefit Embolc

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu