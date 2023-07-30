July 30, 2023
Homestead Gardens
Life In The Area

After Hiatus,10,000 Maniacs Coming Back to Rams Head On Stage!

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

The McCartney Experience

Saturday, August 12

8pm | $25

The Classic Rock Experience

Saturday, August 19

8pm | $30

The Four Horseman

Thursday, August 24

7:30pm | $30

10,000 Maniacs

Saturday, September 23

8pm | $65

Gabe Dixon

Saturday, December 16

1pm | $21.50

**All Ages Matinee

Carpool: The Ultimate CARS Tribute Band

Friday, August 4

8pm | $25

Danny Burns Band

Friday, September 1

8pm | $25

Buena Vista Social Club

Wednesday, October 25

7:30pm | $75

Brother Cane w. Jarod James Nichols & Cage Willis 

Thursday, November 2

7:30pm | $35

 Saje

Wednesday, November 15

7:30pm | $22.50 adv / $25 DOS

UPCOMING SHOWS:  

07/30 Anders Osborne Duo (All Ages Matinee)

07/30 The Rumble feat. Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.

07/31 Great Southern (Endorsed by Dickey Betts)

07/31 07/27 Rams Head Presents Kamasi Washington at Maryland Hall    

08/03 Fantastic Negrito: Film Screening, Q&A, Acoustic Performance

08/04 Carpool: The Ultimate CARS Tribute Band

08/05 Devon Allman & Donavon Frankenreiter w. Matt Andersen

08/07 Deana Carter

08/08 Aimee Mann w. Jonathan Coulton

08/09 John Eddie: 20th Anniversary of “Who The Hel Is John Eddie”

08/10 Jackopierce

08/11 Jake Worthington

08/12 The McCartney Experience

08/13 Deb Talen of The Weepies

08/14 Calexico: Feats of Wire 20th Anniversary Tour w. Brian Lobez

08/15 Rams Head Presents Melissa Etheridge at Maryland Hall

08/16 Blitzen Trapper w. Laney Jones

08/17 Town Mountain: Lines in the Levee Tour

08/19 The Classic Rock Experience

08/23 Al Stewart

08/24 The Four Horsemen Tribute to Metallica

08/25 Comedian Todd Barry: Half Joking Tour

08/26 Jamie McLean Band w. Jonathan Sloane Trio

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County.

