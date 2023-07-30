After Hiatus,10,000 Maniacs Coming Back to Rams Head On Stage!

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
The McCartney Experience
Saturday, August 12
8pm | $25
The Classic Rock Experience
Saturday, August 19
8pm | $30
The Four Horseman
Thursday, August 24
7:30pm | $30
10,000 Maniacs
Saturday, September 23
8pm | $65
Gabe Dixon
Saturday, December 16
1pm | $21.50
**All Ages Matinee
Carpool: The Ultimate CARS Tribute Band
Friday, August 4
8pm | $25
Danny Burns Band
Friday, September 1
8pm | $25
Buena Vista Social Club
Wednesday, October 25
7:30pm | $75
Brother Cane w. Jarod James Nichols & Cage Willis
Thursday, November 2
7:30pm | $35
Saje
Wednesday, November 15
7:30pm | $22.50 adv / $25 DOS
UPCOMING SHOWS:
07/30 Anders Osborne Duo (All Ages Matinee)
07/30 The Rumble feat. Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.
07/31 Great Southern (Endorsed by Dickey Betts)
07/31 07/27 Rams Head Presents Kamasi Washington at Maryland Hall
08/03 Fantastic Negrito: Film Screening, Q&A, Acoustic Performance
08/05 Devon Allman & Donavon Frankenreiter w. Matt Andersen
08/07 Deana Carter
08/08 Aimee Mann w. Jonathan Coulton
08/09 John Eddie: 20th Anniversary of “Who The Hel Is John Eddie”
08/10 Jackopierce
08/11 Jake Worthington
08/13 Deb Talen of The Weepies
08/14 Calexico: Feats of Wire 20th Anniversary Tour w. Brian Lobez
08/15 Rams Head Presents Melissa Etheridge at Maryland Hall
08/16 Blitzen Trapper w. Laney Jones
08/17 Town Mountain: Lines in the Levee Tour
08/23 Al Stewart
08/25 Comedian Todd Barry: Half Joking Tour
08/26 Jamie McLean Band w. Jonathan Sloane Trio
For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com