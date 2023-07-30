After Hiatus,10,000 Maniacs Coming Back to Rams Head On Stage!

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

The McCartney Experience

Saturday, August 12

8pm | $25

The Classic Rock Experience

Saturday, August 19

8pm | $30

The Four Horseman

Thursday, August 24

7:30pm | $30

10,000 Maniacs

Saturday, September 23

8pm | $65

Gabe Dixon

Saturday, December 16

1pm | $21.50

**All Ages Matinee

Carpool: The Ultimate CARS Tribute Band

Friday, August 4

8pm | $25

Danny Burns Band

Friday, September 1

8pm | $25

Buena Vista Social Club

Wednesday, October 25

7:30pm | $75

Brother Cane w. Jarod James Nichols & Cage Willis

Thursday, November 2

7:30pm | $35

Saje

Wednesday, November 15

7:30pm | $22.50 adv / $25 DOS

UPCOMING SHOWS:

07/30 Anders Osborne Duo (All Ages Matinee)

07/30 The Rumble feat. Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.

07/31 Great Southern (Endorsed by Dickey Betts)

07/31 07/27 Rams Head Presents Kamasi Washington at Maryland Hall

08/03 Fantastic Negrito: Film Screening, Q&A, Acoustic Performance

08/04 Carpool: The Ultimate CARS Tribute Band

08/05 Devon Allman & Donavon Frankenreiter w. Matt Andersen

08/07 Deana Carter

08/08 Aimee Mann w. Jonathan Coulton

08/09 John Eddie: 20th Anniversary of “Who The Hel Is John Eddie”

08/10 Jackopierce

08/11 Jake Worthington

08/12 The McCartney Experience

08/13 Deb Talen of The Weepies

08/14 Calexico: Feats of Wire 20th Anniversary Tour w. Brian Lobez

08/15 Rams Head Presents Melissa Etheridge at Maryland Hall

08/16 Blitzen Trapper w. Laney Jones

08/17 Town Mountain: Lines in the Levee Tour

08/19 The Classic Rock Experience

08/23 Al Stewart

08/24 The Four Horsemen Tribute to Metallica

08/25 Comedian Todd Barry: Half Joking Tour

08/26 Jamie McLean Band w. Jonathan Sloane Trio

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

