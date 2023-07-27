A Few Moments With Laura Osnes – A Little Bit of Broadway & All That Jazz

When the Classic Theatre of Maryland decides to celebrate its 10th anniversary by presenting a little bit of Broadway at Maryland Hall, they don’t kid around!

On Saturday, the main theater at Maryland Hall will be filled with music lovers who will get a triple treat. Cabaret singers from the Classic Theatre of Maryland’s monthly cabaret series, the smooth sounds from the Unified Jazz Ensemble, and Laura Osnes!

A staple on Broadway for nearly twenty years, Laura will join in the celebration dubbed A Little Bit of Broadway and All That Jazz! We hopped on the phone with Laura to discuss the show and see if we could pry out any spoilers (she was tough, but we got a little one) and to see what happens when Broadway meets Chase Street.

We talked about her career and its improbable start as well as where she is headed in the future, including her new song Thick Skin, Soft Heart–call it a taste of things to come on Saturday!

