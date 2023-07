A 9-year-old girl was struck by an Annapolis Transit bus yesterday evening while crossing Bay Ridge Avenue at Madison Street in the Eastport section of Annapolis.

According to police, the child was in the crosswalk when the bus attempted to make a left onto Bay Ridge Avenue from Madison Stret and struck the child.

While the injuries are considered non-life threatening, the child was flown to a trauma center for treatment as a precaution.

This story may be updated.

