July 20, 2023
Annapolis, US 78 F
Homestead Gardens
Life In The Area

55th Annual Maryland Seafood Festival Returns to City Dock in August!

The Maryland Seafood Festival returns to Annapolis on August 19-20, 2023. After over 30 years at Sandy Point State Park, the Maryland Seafood Festival will be held at the Annapolis City Dock and Susan Campbell Park. “I am thrilled to see the Maryland Seafood Festival come back to city dock where it began as the Annapolis Clam Festival over 50 years ago.” said Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley. 

buy tickets

Buy Your GA Tickets Now And Save 20% Using The Code: EYEMSF23

A 55-year tradition, the festival has showcased great seafood, live music, arts and crafts, chef demos, and the crab soup cook-off to thousands of festival attendees. “We are excited to be working with the city of Annapolis to highlight our many local restaurants, watermen, and history,” stated Daryl Cooke, ABC Events, VP of Development.

One of the highlights of the event for the past 30 years, the Crab Soup Cook-off, will be back with our local celebrity judges, a people’s choice contest, and over 20 different soups to taste. The Beer and Oyster tent, always a hit, will include oysters from local fisheries and a great place to take in some pre-season NFL games. Chef demonstrations will exhibit how to make scrumptious dishes – including best practices for handling invasive species. 

A portion of the proceeds benefit local charities.

The Maryland Seafood Festival is a family-friendly event, fun for all ages. Spend a couple of hours with us or the entire day. 

Admission is $15 per person in advance, $20 at the gate. Children 12 and under are free. Parking is $10 at the Naval Academy stadium with a free shuttle to the festival. 

For more information about the Maryland Seafood Festival and purchasing tickets or vending opportunities, go to www.mdseafoodfestival.com.

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

