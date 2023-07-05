July 23, 2023
Local News

5 Things You Need To Know Before Buying A House Generator

It has happened to most people during a storm or, depending on where you live, during a hurricane. You are sitting there watching TV, and suddenly, all of the electricity in your house goes off. 

This is an issue for several reasons; if you have no backup and the weather is severe, you may need to wait days for the power to get turned back on. Also, imagine living in a home with no electricity for a day, let alone days!

Anyway, many homeowners have taken steps to prevent themselves from losing electricity with a backup generator. While these are, in general, a great idea, there are some things to consider before buying one for your home. So, read on to learn more.

The Power Your Home Needs

If you have a 2-bedroom home, this will not require as much energy as a five-bedroom home. Therefore, when it comes to choosing a generator, you need to be able to calculate your home’s energy requirements. 

To choose the right house generator, look at the wattage of the devices you will need access to during an electric outage. This will help you determine the appropriate electrical requirements of your home, preventing any generator you get from overloading.

Fuel Type

The majority of generators that are designed to heat homes run on either propane, diesel, natural gas, or gasoline. So, if you don’t have access to one of these due to your location or budget, then it is best to opt for a generator you can access and afford. 

Remember, each of these fuels will have storage requirements and impact how long you can run your generator.

Type of Generator

In the US, there are two generator types: portable and standby.

As you can guess, portable generators are designed to be moved around, whereas the standby option is usually located outside of the home and automatically turns on during a power outage. 

As before, if you live in a smaller home, you will likely benefit from a portable option, whereas larger homes often find standby generators more suitable.

Transfer Switch 

If you have chosen a standby generator, then for it to switch on when your main power goes out, you will need to have a professional installer come to your house and put in a transfer switch. 

 In simple terms, this means that the generator is connected to your home’s electrical system and that it will turn on when your power goes out.

Location and Noise Level

Most people who have seen generators in films will realize that they can be noisy while they are handy. So, before having a standby one fitted to your home, ensure it conforms to your area’s noise regulation levels. Also, make sure it is within a safe distance from the home; it is not too loud to keep you awake or distract you, but close enough that it can be accessed without any fumes entering your home.

Stephanie Maris

Stephanie Maris

Stefanie is a local blogger and social media content marketer from Maryland and most recently a wife and a mother.

