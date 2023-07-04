July 8, 2023
Annapolis, US 77 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Mayor Buckley Nominates Former Consultant as Planning and Zoning Director Annapolis Police Searching for Two Suspects Who Assaulted Officers 4 Signs of Alcohol Abuse in the Workplace  Community Action Agency’s Early Head Start Center to Host Enrollment and Hiring Fair Annapolis Looking For New Art in Westgate Circle
Local News

4 Signs of Alcohol Abuse in the Workplace 

Sobriety isn’t something all employees can stick to. No matter how diligent an employee appears to be, it is always possible they have an unhealthy relationship with alcohol. Whether binge drinking at the weekend or daily drinking, whether before, during, or after work, alcohol abuse in the workplace can lead to many problems, including decreased productivity, increased safety risks, and strained relationships between coworkers. 

Recognizing the warning signs of alcohol abuse in employees is important for managers and supervisors, so you can prevent negative outcomes. Here are four signs that someone in the workplace may struggle with alcohol.

Decreased Job Performance

One of the most common signs of alcohol abuse in the workplace is decreased job performance. This can manifest in many ways, such as tardiness, absenteeism, missed deadlines, or poor decision-making. Alcohol abuse can also affect an individual’s ability to concentrate and remember important details, leading to mistakes and errors on the job.

Changes in Behavior

Drinking too much regularly often leads to changes in behavior. For example, an employee may become more irritable, argumentative, or aggressive when under the influence ofalcohol. They may also become more withdrawn or isolated from their coworkers, avoiding social situations or interactions they would normally enjoy. Changes in behavior can also include physical symptoms, such as tremors, sweating, or slurred speech.

Relationship Problems

Alcohol abuse can strain relationships between coworkers, leading to conflicts, misunderstandings, and mistrust. Individuals struggling with alcohol abuse may have difficulty communicating effectively with their colleagues. This may cause misunderstandings or misinterpretations of their intentions. They may also become defensive or hostile when confronted about their behavior, further damaging their relationships with coworkers.

Safety Risks

One of the biggest issues with someone who drinks excessively is increased safety risks. When under the influence of alcohol or extremely hungover, individuals may make poor decisions that put themselves and others at risk. They may also be more prone to accidents or injuries, particularly if their job involves operating heavy machinery or driving. Additionally, alcohol abuse can impair an individual’s judgment and coordination, making it more difficult for them to respond appropriately in emergencies.

If you suspect that someone in your workplace is struggling with alcohol abuse, it’s important to approach the situation with compassion and understanding. Rather than confronting the individual directly, consider speaking with a manager or HR representative to develop a plan for addressing the issue. This may involve offering support resources, such as an employee assistance program or counseling services, or implementing policies to address alcohol abuse in the workplace.

Drug and alcohol testing can help identify people with a problem, but it’s important to treat this as an opportunity to help that person rather than a reason to sack them. 

Recognizing the signs of alcohol abuse in the workplace is essential for maintaining a safe and productive work environment. By being aware of the warning signs and taking proactive steps to address them, employers and employees can work together to promote a workplace wellness and safety culture.

Previous Article

Community Action Agency’s Early Head Start Center to Host Enrollment and Hiring Fair

 Next Article

Annapolis Police Searching for Two Suspects Who Assaulted Officers

Stephanie Maris

Stephanie Maris

View articles

Stefanie is a local blogger and social media content marketer from Maryland and most recently a wife and a mother. She has an unhealthy obsession with puns, sarcasm and caffeinated beverages.

You might be interested in …

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu