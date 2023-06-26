You Can Help Shape Annapolis for the Next Forty Years

The City of Annapolis Department of Planning and Zoning has prepared a draft of the “Annapolis Ahead 2040” Comprehensive Plan. The draft Plan was completed after more than 100 in-person and virtual meetings between 2019 and 2022.

On June 15, the draft Plan was presented to the Annapolis Planning Commission as required by the State of Maryland’s Land Use code. The Commission and Planning team have set 90 days for a public review period required by the State. Over the coming weeks, the draft Plan will be presented in virtual and in-person meetings that the public is encouraged to attend. The Planning team has also launched a dedicated website at www.AnnapolisAhead2040.com where the public can access the draft Plan and submit public comments.

A municipal comprehensive plan is a foundational document that helps communities identify, prioritize, and allocate resources. The Maryland Department of Planning requires comprehensive plans from all county and municipal governments every ten years following the release of U.S. Census data.

The Annapolis Ahead 2040 Comprehensive Plan forecasts land use, infrastructure, and community needs organized by three specific “visions” of Annapolis: The Thriving City (Municipal Growth, Land Use, and Housing); The Functional City (Transportation, Community Facilities, and Arts & Culture); and TheAdaptive City (Environmental Sustainability and Water Resources,). The Plan also includes an Introduction and chapters on demographic trends, development regulations, areas of critical state concern, and a recommended action matrix.

Before the Planning Commission finishes its review of the Annapolis Ahead 2040 Comprehensive Plan and delivers the Plan to the Annapolis City Council for adoption, the Annapolis Department of Planning and Zoning seeks to engage the public to ensure broad, equitable, and diverse engagement from residents and other stakeholders across all areas of the City.

Virtual Meeting:

6 p.m. on Thursday, June 29 (LINK passcode: 416373)

To access the virtual meeting, use the link and, when prompted, enter the passcode. The presentation will also be available (view-only, no Q&A) at www.Youtube.com/@CityofAnnapolis.

The in-person meetings are as follows:

6 p.m. July 11 at the Pip Moyer Recreation Center, 273 Hilltop Lane, Annapolis (Wards 5 and 6)

6 p.m. on July 12 at Eastport Neck Public Library, 269 Hillsmere Drive, Annapolis (Wards 7 and 8)

6 p.m. on July 17 at Mount Olive AME Church, 2 Hicks Ave., Annapolis (Wards 3 and 4)

6 p.m. on July 18 at Michael E. Busch Public Library, 1410 West Street, Annapolis (Wards 1 and 2)

