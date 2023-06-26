June 26, 2023
Annapolis, US 75 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Annapolis To Host Remembrance Ceremony for Capital Shooting SPECIAL SCREENING: Jules Presented by the Annapolis Film Society You Can Help Shape Annapolis for the Next Forty Years Crack the Sky Released a New Album, Going on Tour! The Mental Game of Poker: How Players Train Themselves Psychologically
Local News

You Can Help Shape Annapolis for the Next Forty Years

The City of Annapolis Department of Planning and Zoning has prepared a draft of the “Annapolis Ahead 2040” Comprehensive Plan. The draft Plan was completed after more than 100 in-person and virtual meetings between 2019 and 2022.

On June 15, the draft Plan was presented to the Annapolis Planning Commission as required by the State of Maryland’s Land Use code. The Commission and Planning team have set  90 days for a public review period required by the State. Over the coming weeks, the draft Plan will be presented in virtual and in-person meetings that the public is encouraged to attend. The Planning team has also launched a dedicated website at www.AnnapolisAhead2040.com where the public can access the draft Plan and submit public comments.

A municipal comprehensive plan is a foundational document that helps communities identify, prioritize, and allocate resources. The Maryland Department of Planning requires comprehensive plans from all county and municipal governments every ten years following the release of U.S. Census data. 

The Annapolis Ahead 2040 Comprehensive Plan forecasts land use, infrastructure, and community needs organized by three specific “visions” of Annapolis: The Thriving City (Municipal Growth, Land Use, and Housing); The Functional City (Transportation, Community Facilities, and Arts & Culture); and TheAdaptive City (Environmental Sustainability and Water Resources,). The Plan also includes an Introduction and chapters on demographic trends, development regulations, areas of critical state concern, and a recommended action matrix.

Before the Planning Commission finishes its review of the  Annapolis Ahead 2040 Comprehensive Plan and delivers the Plan to the Annapolis City Council for adoption, the Annapolis Department of Planning and Zoning seeks to engage the public to ensure broad, equitable, and diverse engagement from residents and other stakeholders across all areas of the City. 

Virtual Meeting:

  • 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 29 (LINK passcode: 416373)

To access the virtual meeting, use the link and, when prompted, enter the passcode. The presentation will also be available (view-only, no Q&A) at www.Youtube.com/@CityofAnnapolis.

The in-person meetings are as follows: 

  • 6 p.m. July 11 at the Pip Moyer Recreation Center, 273 Hilltop Lane, Annapolis (Wards 5 and 6)
  • 6 p.m. on July 12 at Eastport Neck Public Library, 269 Hillsmere Drive, Annapolis (Wards 7 and 8)
  • 6 p.m. on July 17 at Mount Olive AME Church, 2 Hicks Ave., Annapolis (Wards 3 and 4)
  • 6 p.m. on July 18 at Michael E. Busch Public Library, 1410 West Street, Annapolis (Wards 1 and 2)

Previous Article

Crack the Sky Released a New Album, Going on Tour!

 Next Article

SPECIAL SCREENING: Jules Presented by the Annapolis Film Society

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Father’s Day 2023v2-1 (1) copy

Father’s Day 2023v2-1 (1) copy

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu