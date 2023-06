Eye, On Annapolis has learned that a woman was shot tonight and Eastport .

Shortly after 10 PM, the Annapolis Police Department was called to the 1100 block of Madison Street for the shooting. A woman was found in her car deceased from a gunshot wound.

 The Annapolis Police Department has not released any additional information. We also learned that a boy was shot last night near the same neighborhood.

 The story will be updated as soon as more information becomes available .

