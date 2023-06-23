June 23, 2023
Annapolis, US 72 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Save $5 on Your Eastport a Rockin’ Tickets – Discount Ends At Midnight! Don’t Make These Mistakes When Investing in Cryptocurrency Who The Hell Is John Eddie? Find Out at Rams Head On Stage AMFM Awards $5000 Music Scholarship to Severna Park Senior The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week
Life In The Area

Who The Hell Is John Eddie? Find Out at Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Ruthie Foster 

Saturday, July 29 

1pm | $28 Adv / $32 DOS 

*All Ages Matinee 

John Eddie: 20th Anniversary of “Who The Hell Is John Eddie” 

Wednesday, August 9 

8pm | $32   

8 Ohms & Honey Sol 

Saturday, October 28 

1pm| $20 

*All Ages Matinee 

UPCOMING SHOWS:

06/23 Marc Broussard w. Mutlu  

06/24 Marc Broussard w. Max Muscato  

06/25 Tyler Bryant and The Shakedown & Davy Knowles  

06/25 Rams Head Presents Alan Cumming & Ari Shapiro Ach & Oy: A Considered Cabaret at Maryland Hall 

06/26 Rams Head Presents Sergio Mendes at Maryland Hall 

06/28 Ally Venable  

06/29 Malina Moye w. Lower Case Blues 

06/30 Good Stuff: The Music of Sting, Stevie Wonder, Gino Vannelli & Steely Dan  

07/01 Duane Betts and Palmetto Motel & Maggie Rose: Live in Concert  

07/05 Garrison Keillor Tonight  

07/06 Acoustic Alchemy  

07/07 Liliac  

07/08 Michael Franks  

07/09 Billy Prine & The Prine Time Band: The Songs of John Prine w/ Scarlett Egan  

07/10 Les Dudek  

07/11 Albert Bouchard’s Imaginos 

07/14 Steep Canyon Rangers  

07/15 Colin Quinn: Small Talk  

07/16 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience  

07/17 28 Years of Son Volt: Performing Songs of Trace & Doug Sahm w/ Peter Bruntnell 

07/18 Jefferson Starship  

07/19 The High Kings: XV Tour  

07/20 Rams Head Presents The Brian McKnight 4 at Maryland Hall 

07/21 + 22 Tab Benoit  

07/25 Yachtley Crew  

07/26 Adam Ezra Group  

07/27 Rams Head Presents Los Lobos at Maryland Hall  

07/27 War Hippies  

07/28 Art Sherrod Jr   

07/29 Ruthie Foster (All Ages Matinee)

07/29 The Doobie Others  

07/30 Anders Osborne Duo (All Ages Matinee)  

07/30 The Rumble feat. Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.  

07/31 Great Southern (Endorsed by Dickey Betts)  

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Previous Article

AMFM Awards $5000 Music Scholarship to Severna Park Senior

 Next Article

Don’t Make These Mistakes When Investing in Cryptocurrency

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Eastport A Rockin

Eastport A Rockin

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Father’s Day 2023v2-1 (1) copy

Father’s Day 2023v2-1 (1) copy

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu