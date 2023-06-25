June 25, 2023
Local News

Unity Gardens Grant Applications Now Open

Unity Gardens is currently accepting proposals until August 1, 2023, for native gardening projects in Anne Arundel County. Unity Gardens awards grants to homeowners’ associations, places of worship, and local nonprofits to complete citizen-led conservation landscaping projects in the Chesapeake Bay watershed. These projects include rain gardens, erosion control projects, and pollinator gardens– all using trees, shrubs, perennials, and grasses that are native to Maryland.

This grant cycle Unity Gardens is now offering super grants of up to $3000 for native shrub and tree installations. Unity Gardens will continue to fund grants up to $1000, which may be used to purchase native trees, shrubs, grasses, and perennials.

Eligible applicants must plan and create a budget for a potential project and then apply online.

The Unity Gardens website contains information on planning a garden and where to buy native plants. In addition, Unity Gardens volunteers will also meet with potential grantees to discuss their ideas and advise on the next steps. Those interested should visit unitygardens.org.

The Fall deadline to apply is August 1.

Unity Gardens also encourages using funds to help create the Maryland Pollinator Pathway. This is an effort to establish habitat and food sources for bees, butterflies, and other pollinating insects along a series of continuous corridors all along the Eastern Seaboard. The effort began in Connecticut in 2017, and this year residents of Anne Arundel County began certifying existing pollinator-friendly habitats and planting new ones.

In the past 19 years, Unity Gardens has given out over $500,000 to over 500 organizations in Anne Arundel County.

