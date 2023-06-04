Uncovering Philadelphia’s Student Housing Hotspots

Many area graduating seniors will be headed to college in the fall, and housing is always an issue; today, we’ll discuss off-campus housing options in our favorite City to the North–Philadelphia.

One of the most affordable cities on the East Coast of North America, Philadelphia has lots to offer for students looking to make the transition. There are many opportunities, such as amazing educational facilities, employment opportunities, a big music scene, sports, culture, and history. This city is unique, especially with the plethora of character-filled neighborhoods that are sure to captivate people from all over.

All of these opportunities — alongside the fact that your dollar will go a lot further compared to relocating to Washington or New York — are likely why the city attracts more and more students each year. The choice of neighborhoods across Philadelphia is another attraction to the city that can fit the budget and lifestyle of basically everyone. Let’s explore some of the best neighborhoods Philly has to offer students.

Fairmount

For the more artistic students, Fairmount is the destination for you. Close to Temple University, there are many options for those needing Temple student housing. Fairmount is home to some of the best museums and galleries in the entire city, such as the world-famous Franklin Institute, Barnes Foundation, Philadelphia Museum of Art, and Rodin Museum. Due to having so many establishments of this kind, Fairmount is known as the Art Museum Area.

A world-renowned learning center, the Franklin Institute is among Philadelphia’s top museums and hosts many exhibits and events. Science students may also find living in the Fairmount area useful and enjoyable if they study at the Franklin Institute.

Fairmount is also one of the most connected, with many buses running to and from the area and across to other city areas. The Bastille Day Festival is held here in July each year and attracts tourists from all over. Other attractions include Fairmount Park, Fairmount Water Works, Eastern State Penitentiary, and the phenomenal Mural Arts. Fairmount is close to Center City, another bustling area of Philadelphia.

In this area, you will find some of the best cafes and restaurants in the city. There are many comfort food options at the Belgian Café, including beers. The Fairmount area is home to various popular restaurants, including Green Soul, Zorba’s Tavern, A Mano, Fare, Sabrina’s, and iPhone.

Despite its flurry of activity, this Philly neighborhood offers a tranquil environment in other areas. There is a lot of quiet here, which may appeal to students. Fairmount is also a nice neighborhood for young people due to easy access to interesting places to see and eat.

University City

University City is another fantastic neighborhood. Found on the city’s far west side, you can take complete advantage of the abundance of museums, parks, and theatres, plus the Schuylkill River that attracts visitors year-round. Drexel and UPenn Campuses can be found in the eastern part of the neighborhood, making it especially handy for their students.

There are two places where football is played, Franklin Field and Hamlin Tennis Center. Many venues in the University City area are great for spending time in surrounded by books, but Fisher Fine Arts Library may be the best.

You can find upscale and trendy restaurants and cafes in University City, with some of the best being Kpod, Accu Pizza, Loco Pez, Terakawa Ramen, and Aksum, to name a few. If you’re looking for less expensive options in the area, you should try The Greek Lady, Abner’s Cheesesteaks, Koreana, and Saxby’s Coffee. You can also find Indian cuisine and various South Asian delicacies across the city.

You can find apartments of all sizes and budgets levels, making this neighborhood perfect for everyone. There are also professionally-managed apartments that take away some of the admin that comes with living away from home for the first time.

Northern Liberties

If you fancy residing somewhere a little away from university life and the nearby areas, why not consider the neighborhood of Northern Liberties? This spot is a central dining and entertainment hub, with many great shopping spots sprinkled in. The area is commonly called NoLib, with many residents taking complete advantage of The Piazza. The Piazza is the center of Northern Liberties, filled with shops and dining spots.

This area is home to many young artists thanks to its greater affordability compared to the nearby neighborhoods in the 1990s, making it the ideal location for struggling artists and young professionals. In the modern climate, this area of Philadelphia has become sought after for students.

Residents have access to a community garden, playground, and plenty of open and green spaces. There is no better option for students than renting apartments here. It is also possible to find good condos here if your budget is high. If you’re looking for a different culture than the neighborhoods around universities, choose this neighborhood.

Final thoughts

All three neighborhoods mentioned here are great places for students but also popular with young professionals and families. The universities aren’t the only reason this city is so great! Along with the colleges, libraries, and museums, there are lots of public transport links and proximity to NYC, which is great for those seeking adventure in the Big Apple while living somewhere a bit calmer and a lot more affordable.

