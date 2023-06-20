TODAY: Smithey Law Group to Offer Free LGBTQ+ Hotline for Employment Issues

Smithey Law Group, LLC is proud to announce an event offering free legal advice to the LGBTQ+ community. On Tuesday, June 20th, from 1-5 pm. People can access Smithey’s LGBTQ+ Hotline, and talk to one of their attorneys about any LGBTQ+ employment law issues.

The firm’s team of attorneys will be available to answer questions and provide advice on a wide range of topics, including but not limited to:

Discriminatory treatment such as in hiring, promotions, disciplinary actions, termination, or other employment decisions based on: Sexual orientation Transgender Identity Nonconformance to Gendered Stereotypes Marital Status Sex/Gender of Marital or Domestic Partner

Harassment by Supervisors or Coworkers

Hostile Work Environments Based on Sexual Orientation or Gender Identity

Retaliation

Medical Coverage and other Employee Benefits Issues

Legal Issues Related to Coming Out at Work

“A great way for our firm to celebrate Pride Month and support LGBTQ+ individuals is to offer our legal expertise to LGBTQ+ employees, who face unique challenges in the workplace,” said Lisa L. Walker, Senior Associate at Smithey Law Group LLC, herself a member of the LGBTQ+ community. “More than 40 percent of LGBTQ+ workers report being closeted at work, and many LGBTQ+ people face discrimination from supervisors and coworkers. Our aim is to empower individuals by helping them navigate the complexities of employment law.”

Callers can reach the LGBTQ+ Hotline at 410-919-2990. Smithey Law Group, LLC encourages LGBTQ+ employees and business owners with questions about LGBTQ+ related issues in Maryland and Washington, D.C., to take advantage of this opportunity.

