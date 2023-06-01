June 1, 2023
Life In The Area

Thirteen Environmental Organizations Preparing for GreenGive 2023

Thirteen local environmental organizations have come together again this year for the GreenGive campaign to raise funds for a “greener good” in Anne Arundel County. GreenGive is an environmentally focused initiative designed to both raise funds and expand residents’ and businesses’ engagement with local environmental organizations, issues, projects, and actions. 

GreenGive partners collaborated on Saturday, May 20th to bring new life to the grounds of Maryland Hall.  Twenty-five individuals from GreenGive partner organizations spent part of the day clearing English Ivy, an invasive species overtaking green space throughout Anne Arundel County, from the Maryland Hall property. The group filled over 30 bags with ivy and other invasive species making the day a great success leading up to the GreenGive fundraiser supporting the 13 organizations.

“We are challenging all of Anne Arundel County to be part of the movement to restore our local environment. Currently, only a tiny fraction of residents participate in or support local environmental groups,”  said Suzanne Kilby Etgen, Executive Director of the Anne Arundel County Watershed Stewards Academy. “If you don’t currently support a local environmental organization, GreenGive is a great time to learn which ones resonate with you and get involved!  If you do support a local group, THANK YOU and we hope you join us again this year for GreenGive! It really does take all of us, working together to clean our local lands and waters.” 

Partner organizations will host a Kickoff Party on June 6th, from 5 pm-8 pm at Maryland Hall, which will be open to the public. This is an excellent opportunity to learn more about your local environmental groups, meet the people behind the organizations, and show your support for this important work.

“Clean water, clean air, and green spaces are the greatest gifts we could leave for the next generation,” said Matt Johnston, Executive Director of Arundel Rivers Federation. “Luckily, we have among the best organizations in the entire Chesapeake region working right here for a greener future. Become a partner in our work by supporting an organization during our GreenGive campaign so that together, we may leave our rivers, air, and land better than we found them.” 

GreenGive 2023 partners include Annapolis Green, Arundel Rivers Federation, Crownsville Conservancy, Friends of Jug Bay, Good Neighbors Group, Maryland Reentry Resource Center, Scenic Rivers Land Trust, Severn River Association, Severn Riverkeeper, Spa Creek Conservancy, St. Luke’s Restoration of Nature, Unity Gardens, and Watershed Stewards Academy.

