Local News

The Canines & Crosstreks (Not Quite Yet) Adoptable Pets of the Week

Last week, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County brought in ten new puppies, and today, we meet three of them–Bluey, Ludo, and Bingo. But they are not adoptable. Well, not yet. They are only 2-weeks old and are the cutest things you’ve ever seen!

These three and their siblings are off to a rough start, but things are looking up with the love and care they are getting from foster humans! Ten newborn puppies were abandoned in some local woods. Unfortunately, one of then did not make it, but the remaining ones are getting stronger every day.

Katilyn is fostering Bluey, Bingo. and Ludo and besides the cuteness, they are a challenge. They each need to be bottle fed every three hours and as their eyes begin to openl theyare becoming more squirmy and curious.

The entire litter are a pit-mix Bluey and Bingo, the little girls, are black and white; and Ludo, the male is brown and white. They are not ready for adoption just yet as they need to mature and get spayed and neutered. But around the 28th of July, you should be able to bring one or more of them home to their new fur-ever home!

Do you have a place in your home and heart for Bluey, Bingo, or Ludo?

Apply HERE

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt a dog, cat, or small animal?  Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall!  You can learn more about their adoption process here if you want to meet or adopt any animal. 

Some helpful shelter resources: 
SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org
Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search
Want to foster an animal? Here are the details!
Phone number: 410-268-4388
Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donators, and partners – especially  Annapolis Subaru – who continues to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

Do you think a Subaru is right for you and your furry friends?

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

