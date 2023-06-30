The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pets of the Week

Fresh off the plane from San Juan, this week’s Canine & Crosstreks adoptable pets are Madison, Maurokl Mickey, and Maurice!!

Talk about some energy–four puppies rescued from the streets of Puerto Rico found their way to Annapolis, and you just know they will have a wonderful home!

Madison, Mauro, Mauroice, and Mickey are lab=-retriever mixes and oh-so-friendly. They are so excited to learn about their new home, explore everything, and meet every human and dog they come across! Three males and one female (Madison) are tan and white, with Madison being very light.

They are scheduled to be spayed and neutered today, so they should be ready to go home in about a week. By the time you read this, they will be three months and 14 days old–and Billy and I have no idea how they calculate that number.

Do you have a place in your home and heart for these cuties from Puerto Rico?

We also remind you about July 15th at Fairview Farm on Rutland Road in Davidsonville. The Jess Fest 2023 will be happening to honor the legacy of Jess Beard, who passed away from breast cancer. Lots of fun, music, laughter, and food and drink. This is a very special event for Annapolis Subaru and will be a fun day honoring a wonderful woman. You can learn more here and get tickets!

And in August. On the 20th, to be exact, it is the return of the SPCA’s Puppy Plunge at Camp Letts in Edgewater. Bring your well-behaved pup for a glorious dip in the Rhode River, or participate in the bathing suit contest! For the humans, plenty of music by the Eastport Oyster Boys and lots of food and drink. Details are here! And if you’d like to have a booth or be a sponsor, here’s your link!

And yes, they are starting to plan for the 2023 version of Lights on the Bay and are looking for sponsors. This may be a perfect opportunity if you’d like to get your name in front of tens of thousands of area residents. More information is here!

Apply HERE

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt a dog, cat, or small animal? Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall! You can learn more about their adoption process here if you want to meet or adopt any animal.

Some helpful shelter resources:

SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org

Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search

Want to foster an animal? Here are the details!

Phone number: 410-268-4388

Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donators, and partners – especially Annapolis Subaru – who continues to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

Do you think a Subaru is right for you and your furry friends?

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

