The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week

Buddy is a bit timid initially, but he will warm up to you in no time!

When we first met Buddy, he was very skittish and unsure about being on a podcast, but he loosened up after a few minutes.

Buddy is a 4-year-old Basenji mix. Primarily light brown with white paws and the cutest bent ears you’ve ever seen.

He has a lot of energy, but not quite Aussie energy, so he’d be perfect with a family with children or other dogs. No yard? No problem! Get him out for some daily exercise and he’ll be your loyal companion for many years.

By the end of our podcast, he let out a bit of a howl and was warming up to everyone in the room. When Buddy gets his forever home, he will take some time to acclimate (maybe a few weeks) because everything is all so new and different for him; but all he needs is some love!

Do you have a place in your home and heart for Buddy?

We also talked about some upcoming events that might be of interest. On July 15th at Fairview Farm on Rutland Road in Davidsonville, Jess Fest 2023 will be happening to honor the legacy of Jess Beard who passed away of breast cancer. Lot’s of fun, music, laughter, and food and drink. This is a very special event for Annapolis Subaru and will be a fun day honoring a wonderful woman. You can learn more here and get tickets!

And in August. On the 20th to be exact, it is the return of the SPCA’s Puppy Plunge at Camp Letts in Edgewater. Bring your well-behaved pup for a glorious dip in the Rhode River or maybe participate in the bathing suit contest! For the humans, plenty of music by the Eastport Oyster Boys and lots of food and drink. Details are here! And if you’d like to have a booth or be a sponsor, here’s your link!

And yes, they are starting to plan for the 2023 version of Lights on the Bay and are looking for sponsors. If you’d like to get your name in front of tens of thousands of area residents, this may be a perfect opportunity. More information is here!

Apply HERE

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt a dog, cat, or small animal? Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall! You can learn more about their adoption process here if you want to meet or adopt any animal.

Some helpful shelter resources:

SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org

Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search

Want to foster an animal? Here are the details!

Phone number: 410-268-4388

Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donators, and partners – especially Annapolis Subaru – who continues to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

