The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week

Meet Molly, a nearly 2-year-old Chihuahua! She is the star of this week’s Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week, sponsored by Annapolis Subaru. And here’s a fun fact–Molly is a repeat guest. Before WRNR stopped being WRNR, she was a guest with Billy and Rob Tim. And now she is here with us!

So, why is Molly back at the SPCA? She was adopted shortly after her appearance on WRNR and was returned because she was a little “spicy,” as Billy said. As many Chihuahuas are, Molly is particular who is allowed in her “circle” and is protective of them and her adopters felt that was not a good mix for them.



So, the SPCA is looking for an experienced Chihuahua owner who understands that they can sometimes be challenging. Molly is probably best in a home without other dogs and, initially, probably without children as she acclimates.

She is a friendly pup full of energy and love for the right home!

Do you have a place in your home and heart for Molly?

Apply HERE

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt a dog, cat, or small animal? Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall! If you want to meet or adopt any animal, you can learn more about their adoption process here.

Some helpful shelter resources:

SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org

Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search

Want to foster an animal? Here are the details!

Phone number: 410-268-4388

Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donators, and partners – especially Annapolis Subaru – who continues to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

