The 2023 Summer at Your Library Challenge

Anne Arundel County Public Library (AACPL) recently announced the return of its annual Summer @ Your Library([email protected]) program with the theme “All Together Now” to promote kindness among youth. The challenge aims to prevent seasonal learning loss among students by encouraging them to read as many books as possible and attend educational library events between June 1 and August 31. Participants may track their progress for the opportunity to win prizes.

This year, AACPL has partnered with Kindness Grows Here to share stories from kids in our county who foster daily kindness and friendship.

“Our mission is to educate, enrich and inspire our community, so we are proud to foster year-round learning for students with the annual Summer at Your Library program,” said Library CEO Skip Auld. “It is an honor to work with Kindness Grows Herein expanding the impact of this program by encouraging positive action.”

“We are thrilled to partner with AACPL to further our mission of fostering kindness in children and spreading kindness in communities,” said Founder and President Kristen DeBoy Caminiti. “Reading builds confidence and expands a child’s world. Books are wonderful tools that help us celebrate diversity and spread kindness. We are especially thrilled to highlight the amazing work of some of our local Kid Kindness Grant winners who are truly changing the world and their community one kind act at a time.”

To keep participants engaged, libraries across AACPL will host fun, entertaining and educational events and activities all summer long including:

Kickoff Events

Enjoy activities, crafts and refreshments to welcome the season and register [email protected] Celebrations will occur at the Broadneck, Busch Annapolis, Deale, Glen Burnie and Severn libraries in June.

¡Hola, Amigo!

123 Andrés brings a multilingual celebration of friendship and community, where we work together, share ideas and help each other. The program incorporates songs in Spanish and English, and a variety of genres and rhythms from across Latin America.

Annapolis Opera Presents: Stories through Music

Learn the meanings behind classical and popular music favorites through a fun and interactive concert for all ages.

Books! The Magic is Real!

Magician Joe Romano’s show celebrates this summer’s theme by weaving magic with stories about kindness, unity and friendship!

Eco Adventures: Calling All Animal Rescuers!

There is an animal in trouble and it needs our help. Work together and test our kindness, teamwork and devotion to help save our animal friends. Learn what it takes to succeed in a rescue operation and meet some LIVE rescued animals!

Juggling Funny Stories

You’ll be laughing out loud as nationally known family entertainer Chris Fascione brings children’s stories to life with his high-spirited and innovative performances. Chris creates colorful characters through his unique combination of acting, storytelling, comedy and juggling.

Summer @ Your Library Midway Celebrations

Come together to celebrate the halfway point of your summer reading journey with crafts and other fun activities! Celebrations will occur at the Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Eastport-Annapolis Neck, Maryland City at Russet and Severn libraries in July.

The Paperback Writers – A Beatles Singalong

Join library staff band The Paperback Writers on a magical mystery tour! We need a little help from our friends to perform our favorite Beatles songs.

Stevens Puppets: The Sleeping Beauty

Hand-carved, beautifully costumed marionettes enact the play with the help of

skilled manipulators. Accented by Tchaikovsky’s music, the dramatic and humorous script by Peabody Award winner Martin Stevens and the gorgeous costumes by the internationally acclaimed Margie, make this familiar tale live again.

Rock and Rhyme with Mr. Jon and Friends

Join multiple Parents’ Choice Award winner Mr. Jon for a concert for the whole family.

The ABC’s of Hip-Hop

Baba Bomani’s program uses rhythm and rhyme to explain basic reading and math concepts. Students have fun breaking and learning how to rap the alphabet backward while building crucial active listening skills and discovering Black history.

When I Stepped on a LEGO, a Mermaid Discovered a Chicken Sandwich

A poetic monologue of dreams and rainbows unfolds as Mr. Regie discovers a magical LEGO® Bricks block of poetry and a kaleidoscopic array of poetic devices and magical creatures emerge. The solo play connects generations of Filipino warriors and wordsmiths to the art of creative language and rhythm.

Summer @ Your Library Grand Finales!

Come out and celebrate the end of the Summer @ Your Library reading challenge! Celebrations will occur at Discoveries: The Library at the Mall, Edgewater, and Severn libraries in August.

Beginning June 12, AACPL will also launch its annual social media contest called Have Library Card Will Travel. Customers who post photos of themselves holding their library card on summer vacation or on a staycation and tag @aacpl on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram will be reshared and entered in a drawing for the grand prize, a Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera. The grand prize winner will be drawn randomly and a winner will be selected for each category: farthest from Anne Arundel County, most Exotic, most adventurous, most creative, most “Maryland” and most literary.

Summer @ Your Library is made possible by the Anne Arundel County Public Library Foundation, who raised funds for this program on Library Giving Day. For a complete list of program events, dates and locations for Summer @ Your Library, visit aacpl.net/summer.

