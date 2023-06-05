Cloud computing is becoming an invaluable resource for businesses of all sizes, especially when managing infrastructure and applications. Multi-cloud strategies can help organizations become more agile and efficient while ensuring availability, security, and reliability. Syed Natif Nawaz shares some strategies for enhancing multi-cloud availability, security, and reliability that all businesses should consider:

Utilize Cloud Management Platforms (CMPs)

Cloud management platforms (CMPs) are a comprehensive solution for businesses to manage and optimize their cloud infrastructure, applications, and services. CMPs enable companies to gain greater control over their multi-cloud environment by automating provisioning, monitoring, orchestration, security updates, user access control, cost optimization, and more.

By leveraging the power of CMPs in a multi-cloud environment, organizations can achieve higher availability, security, and reliability levels while saving time and money on managing their resources. In addition to providing better visibility into resource utilization across multiple clouds and vendors, CMPs provide an automated platform to quickly detect potential issues before they become major problems.

Understand the Architectural Components

As businesses migrate to the cloud, an increasing number are adopting multi-cloud environments to take advantage of the strengths of different cloud providers. However, managing multiple clouds can be a complex process, requiring a deep understanding of the architectural components that make up each cloud. A multi-cloud environment typically comprises several cloud services with unique features and capabilities.

These services are interconnected through various architectural components, including APIs, load balancers, security solutions, and networking tools. Understanding how these components work together is essential for businesses that want to maximize their multi-cloud environment and ensure their infrastructure is secure, flexible, and scalable.

Analyze Strategies for Distribution

The most successful multi-cloud strategies involve carefully analyzing distribution across multiple cloud platforms. This includes understanding each cloud platform’s different service levels and capabilities and how they can be combined to provide the best performance results. It’s also important to consider how applications, services, and workloads should be distributed across different clouds for optimal performance and scalability.

Businesses need to understand the best strategies for distribution before deploying their applications and workloads. By doing so, they can maximize the benefits of each platform while minimizing any potential risks or vulnerabilities.

Utilize Automation

In a multi-cloud environment, automation is critical for ensuring applications’ and workloads’ availability, security, and reliability. Automation can quickly detect potential issues or vulnerabilities and take corrective action. It also reduces manual effort by automating tasks such as provisioning new infrastructure, monitoring resource utilization, and deploying applications.

Automation can also help reduce operating costs by freeing staff to focus on more strategic tasks and allowing companies to scale quickly without requiring extra staffing. By leveraging automation in a multi-cloud environment, businesses can ensure that their resources are always available, secure, and reliable while maximizing operational efficiency.

Leverage Best Practices

Businesses need to understand and adhere to best practices to ensure the success of the multi-cloud environment. It includes following industry standards and security protocols for data protection and maintaining high governance and visibility across all cloud platforms. Additionally, organizations should use available tools to automate processes and monitor resource utilization for cost savings.

By understanding and leveraging best practices, Syed Natif Nawaz advocates that businesses can ensure their multi-cloud environment is secure, efficient, and cost-effective so they can continue to benefit from the agility and scalability of cloud computing.

Final Thoughts

Multi-cloud has become an increasingly popular option for businesses utilizing different cloud providers’ unique features and capabilities. However, managing a multi-cloud environment requires careful planning and strategy to maximize its benefits and ensure availability, security, scalability, and cost-effectiveness. By understanding the architectural components that make up each cloud platform and utilizing automation, businesses can leverage best practices to create a successful multi-cloud strategy. With the right plan, companies can reap the benefits of cloud computing while minimizing any associated risks.

