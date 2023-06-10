June 10, 2023
Annapolis, US 80 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Local Business Spotlight: Prosper Start The Adventure In Reading (STAIR)-Annapolis Celebrates Graduations OPINION: Waste and US Navy are Synonymous The Rise of The Essay Writing Industry: Top Trends To Follow Cloud Computing: Julian Gnecco-Malagon Explores What It Means for the Future of Small Businesses
Local News

Start The Adventure In Reading (STAIR)-Annapolis Celebrates Graduations

Twelve schools in Anne Arundel County graduated 96 students from STAIR (Start The Adventure In Reading) this May. STAIR, a non-profit that matches volunteer tutors with second graders striving to improve their reading skills, provides one-on-one reading intervention in a loving, supportive environment. At this year’s celebrations, parents and teachers raved about the growth they saw in students’ pride, confidence, and communication skills as each child read to the audience and received their certificate of completion.

“We are blown away by the confidence and skill our son has learned with his reading.  At the beginning of the year, we were asking to have him monitored for dyslexia because of how much he was struggling, and now he is confidently reading every bit of writing he comes across. We are a family of passionate readers, and we are so happy that our kiddo has joined us in that.  Thank you, thank you, thank you!” said a parent from Germantown Elementary School.

Building relationships between students and tutors is at the heart of what STAIR does. Each child works with the same tutor every week and receives caring, undivided attention during the entire hour-long session. They read together, play word games, complete writing exercises, and practice basic literacy skills like phonics and vocabulary. The bonds formed in these sessions benefit both student and tutor in real and lasting ways.

Executive Director Jo Ann Mattson says, “At STAIR-Annapolis, we have three simple goals: to increase the reading level of second graders reading below grade level, to improve each student’s sense of self-esteem and self-confidence, and to provide a nurturing environment where reading is FUN! Our students love coming to STAIR. They race in after school, excited to spend the next hour with their tutors, and our tutors are just as excited to see their students.”

Mattson goes on to say, “While some students do struggle to read, studies show that those children CAN learn to read; they just may need some extra help. By working one-on-one with them in a relaxed setting where children feel empowered and encouraged to have fun, STAIR provides the tools and support children need to succeed in any area they choose, paving the way for them to have more confidence and opportunity to be leaders and innovators in our communities.”

If you are interested in volunteering for STAIR in the 2023-2024 school year, they are always looking for tutors and site coordinators!! STAIR will hold orientations during the summer months, where you can learn more. Please visit www.stairannapolis.org and follow them on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and updates. 

Previous Article

OPINION: Waste and US Navy are Synonymous

 Next Article

Local Business Spotlight: Prosper

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Eastport A Rockin

Eastport A Rockin

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ICONS_EOA300x300

ICONS_EOA300x300

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

Paca Girlfriends 2023

Paca Girlfriends 2023

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu