St. Mary’s Parish & School Welcomes Alumna as New Director of Development

St. Mary’s Parish & School is excited to welcome back alumna Jody (Dulin) Brooks ’01 as the new Director of Development for St. Mary’s Parish & School, reporting directly to School President Andrew Moore. Brooks will be in charge of raising funds and is responsible for organizing the fundraising efforts and solicitations for the annual fund, major/planned gifts, capital gifts, priority projects of the parish and/or school, and endowed gifts.

President Moore commented, “We are very pleased to welcome Jody Brooks to St. Mary’s as our new Director of Development. Her past fundraising and client engagement experience, her energy and enthusiasm, and her passion for and commitment to St. Mary’s make her a perfect fit for this position. “

Mrs. Brooks served as the Associate Director of Development, handling fundraising for large non-profits and strategic event planning and production for a company specializing in strategic event planning, fund development, and integrated communications. In addition to her development skills, she is experienced working in an educational environment; most recently, she served as a teacher and director of a local preschool, which she successfully reopened and guided during the COVID pandemic.

Mrs. Brooks, a graduate of St. Mary’s High School and a member of the Class of 2001, was a three-sport varsity athlete in field hockey, swimming, and lacrosse. She also participated in the theatre program. She continued her athletic excellence in college as a four-year letter earner in lacrosse, earning her bachelor’s degree in 2005.

Mrs. Brooks and her husband have three children; her son is a member of St. Mary’s Class of 2029. The family lives in Annapolis and are St. Mary’s parishioners.

“Being a St. Mary’s alumna and parent to complement her professional development experience, I am confident that Jody will be an energetic force in taking our advancement efforts to the next level in the years ahead,” concluded President Moore.

Mrs. Brooks shared her reaction to returning to her alma mater and becoming part of the St. Mary’s team in a professional capacity. “I’m so excited to be back on campus and looking forward to sharing my experience with our wonderful school and parish that I love so much. I can’t wait to see what this team can accomplish! St. Mary’s is truly a faith-filled family, unique in many ways, and one of my favorite qualities has always been intergenerational spirit. It has been wonderful connecting with so many people already, and I am excited to meet more of our community. GO SAINTS!”

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

