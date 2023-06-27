June 26, 2023
SPECIAL SCREENING: Jules Presented by the Annapolis Film Society

Continuing their screenings of notable films, the Annapolis Film Society and the Annapolis Film Festival will bring Jules to the Bowen Theater at Maryland Hall on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

Jules follows Milton (Ben Kingsley) who lives a quiet life of routine in a small western Pennsylvania town, but finds his day upended when a UFO and its extra-terrestrial passenger crash land in his backyard. Before long, Milton develops a close relationship with the extra-terrestrial he calls “Jules.” Things become complicated when two neighbors (Harriet Sampson Harris and Jane Curtin) discover Jules and the government quickly closes in. What follows is a funny, wildly inventive ride as the three neighbors find meaning and connection later in life – thanks to this unlikely stranger.

This slight but engaging, even quirky little film, is a crowd-pleaser that presents Kingsley with a role that fits like a glove, and one we haven’t seen him often do.

Pete Hammond, Deadline Hollywood Daily

Tickets are available right now for this screening in the Bowen Theater at the Goldstein-Cunitz Center for Film & New Media at Maryland Hall. The doors will open at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, July 12th, with the film beginning at 7:00 pm.

You Can Help Shape Annapolis for the Next Forty Years

Annapolis To Host Remembrance Ceremony for Capital Shooting

