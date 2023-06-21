June 21, 2023
Southern High School to the Rescue of Babies in the NICU at AAMC

In a remarkable display of kindness and community spirit, students at Southern High School in Harwood, Maryland, have made a significant contribution to the Thomas J. Frank Family Birth Center and Teddy’s Place Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center. Students from the National Honors Society and Future Farmers of America raised $6,000 and donated handmade baby blankets to support the care of sick and premature babies. 

Students, administrators, and club advisors presented the check and blankets to the hospital’s care team members. “This is a great example of young people in our community supporting our precious newborns and their families,” said Dr. Monica Jones, chair of Luminis Health’s Women’s and Children’s services. “Since our Level III NICU treats close to 800 newborns each year, these students’ generosity will help us provide specialized care to the tiniest and most vulnerable members of our community.” Dr. Jones personally thanked the students by saying, “you are a friend of ours forever.”

The students raised the money by hosting a “Stroller Roller” 3K walk/run/stroll event. Rising senior Brenna Kadjeski came up with the idea for the service project to honor the doctors and nurses in the NICU who treated her twin sisters. “Whenever we talk about this project in our house, it’s just a bunch of smiles. It’s a sense of pride like, yes, we gave back to the NICU. It’s not just me doing something; it’s the whole family. We were able to repay them for what they did for our family; they went above and beyond for my siblings, my mom, and my dad,” said Kadjeski.  

The donations will support various initiatives, including critical medical treatments, lodging, and educational materials for families. The handmade blankets will provide babies with a sense of security by keeping them warm and safe.

“The students from Southern High School should be commended for demonstrating the true spirit of compassion and empathy through this remarkable contribution,” said Elizabeth Gross, vice president of the Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center Foundation. “Their generosity and dedication remind us all of the power of making a positive difference in the world, and their efforts serve as an inspiration to others to contribute to those who need it the most.”

SATURDAY: 26th Annual Eastport a Rockin'

Summer Lectures at St. John's College. Live or Zoom!

