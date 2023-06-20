So… A Play… Performed at KA-CHUNK on Maryland Avenue?

Bob Bartlett is back with another site-specific play. This one will be performed in KA-CHUNK!! Records on Maryland Avenue. You may remember his play, The Accident Bear, which was produced in the local laundromat a few years ago, and his horror play, Lýkos Ánthrōpos, which he produced in the woods in Davidsonville last fall.

Have you ever seen a play in a record store?!

June 29 – August 6, 2023. Only 24 performances with limited seating (obviously).

KA-CHUNK!! Records in downtown Annapolis!

LOVE AND VINYL by Bob Bartlett

A new play about browsing for records and romance in the digital age! Best friends Bogie and Zane visit their local record store and leave with so much more than a stack of vinyl in this really smart rom-com.

8:00 PM (Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays) (85 minutes)

Directed by Carlos Saldaña and featuring Andy Brownstein, Rachel Manteuffel, and Carlos Saldaña.

Tickets are available at bob-bartlett.com

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

