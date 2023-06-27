SHA to PERMANENTLY Close Whitehall Road Exit on Eastbound Route 50

The Maryland State Highway Administration will permanently close the eastbound US 50 entry and exit ramps at Whitehall Road (exit 31) in Anne Arundel County on Tuesday night, June 27. This closure will reduce potential conflicts and improve safety and operations at the Whitehall Road / Skidmore Drive intersection.

Starting at 10 pm. Tuesday night and continuing through 5 am Wednesday, crews will perform overhead sign work and install barriers at exit 31. Drivers can expect intermittent double-lane closures on eastbound US 50. All work is weather permitting.

The project will eliminate eastbound US 50 turning movements at this location. The Whitehall Road / Skidmore Drive intersection will continue to operate as a three-way “STOP” condition.

The closure of Exit 31 is a safety and operational enhancement the State Highway Administration identified while studying the US 50/301 corridor. Later this summer, the agency will implement a pilot project to address traffic concerns regarding access to community roads along US 50. Details of the pilot project are still being solidified. Updates will be announced in the coming weeks and will be available on the project portal page here.

The State Highway Administration asks drivers to remain alert for work crews and equipment, and always stay alert, stay focused, look for reduced speed limits and slow down in construction zones. Motorists in need may dial #77 on their mobile devices for roadside assistance.

Customers who have questions may contact the District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or toll-free at 1-800-331-5603.

For real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.

