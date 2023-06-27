June 27, 2023
Annapolis, US 79 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Annapolis Police Come Up Empty Handed in Underaged Drinking Check Annapolis Police Make Arrest After Weekend Home Invasion and Sexual Assault SHA to PERMANENTLY Close Whitehall Road Exit on Eastbound Route 50 Mother Dave Has A Brand New Tiki Bar! Burr Vogel Named Acting Director for Annapolis Public Works
Events

SHA to PERMANENTLY Close Whitehall Road Exit on Eastbound Route 50

 The Maryland State Highway Administration will permanently close the eastbound US 50 entry and exit ramps at Whitehall Road (exit 31) in Anne Arundel County on Tuesday night, June 27. This closure will reduce potential conflicts and improve safety and operations at the Whitehall Road / Skidmore Drive intersection.

Starting at 10 pm. Tuesday night and continuing through 5 am Wednesday, crews will perform overhead sign work and install barriers at exit 31. Drivers can expect intermittent double-lane closures on eastbound US 50. All work is weather permitting.

The project will eliminate eastbound US 50 turning movements at this location. The Whitehall Road / Skidmore Drive intersection will continue to operate as a three-way “STOP” condition.

The closure of Exit 31 is a safety and operational enhancement the State Highway Administration identified while studying the US 50/301 corridor. Later this summer, the agency will implement a pilot project to address traffic concerns regarding access to community roads along US 50. Details of the pilot project are still being solidified. Updates will be announced in the coming weeks and will be available on the project portal page here.

The State Highway Administration asks drivers to remain alert for work crews and equipment, and always stay alert, stay focused, look for reduced speed limits and slow down in construction zones. Motorists in need may dial #77 on their mobile devices for roadside assistance.

Customers who have questions may contact the District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or toll-free at 1-800-331-5603.

For real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.

Previous Article

Mother Dave Has A Brand New Tiki Bar!

 Next Article

Annapolis Police Make Arrest After Weekend Home Invasion and Sexual Assault

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu