June 3, 2023
Annapolis, US 80 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Scenic Rivers Land Trust Protects 158 More Acres Local Business Spotlight: Modern Dermatology How Clean A/C Refrigeration Can Improve Your Car’s Performance Severna Park Students Join Forces with Local Animal Shelter  Baysox Battle Into Extra-Innings For the Win
Local News

Severna Park Students Join Forces with Local Animal Shelter 

In an effort to benefit the Friends of Anne Arundel County Animal Care & Control organization, Severna Park High School seniors Nicole Schroeder and Jillian Zukley organized and led a booth with a group of six other students at the annual Severna Park Earth Day Festival at Earleigh Heights Fire Department on April 29. As part of their Leadership Institute Capstone project, Nicole and Jillian have been working diligently for the past five months to guide a group of nearly a dozen students with the same interest: helping out local animals in need.

Along with participating in the Earth Day event, ‘Operation Helping Paws’ goals included raising money to donate to the shelter and collecting frequently needed items to donate, such as food, toys, beds, etc. Exceeding their original goal of raising $250, the pair raised over $1,000 to go towards helping the shelter. They also beat their original goal of 40 items by bringing over 60 items.

Nicole and Jillian’s love for animals drove their passion for this project. A culmination of their efforts, the Earth Day event was successful in helping out the shelter. Over 20 items were raised that day alone, along with a large amount of awareness brought to the cause by the group passing out flyers to event attendees.

After seeing how hard volunteers work to keep the shelter running, the girls chose to work with the Friends organization. As the daughter of a volunteer who has been with the shelter for over ten years, Nicole could see firsthand the sacrifices and effort that go into keeping the animals comfortable during their stay and getting them adopted. While the shelter staff does a fantastic job, they cannot be everywhere at once. This is where the volunteers come in. The volunteers can walk and socialize with the animals, which frees the staff to attend to matters requiring more specialization. Without the volunteers (who give around 1500+ hours every month), the shelter would not be able to function at its current capacity.

Previous Article

Baysox Battle Into Extra-Innings For the Win

 Next Article

How Clean A/C Refrigeration Can Improve Your Car’s Performance

Guest Contributor

Guest Contributor

View articles

You might be interested in …

Eastport A Rockin

Eastport A Rockin

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ICONS_EOA300x300

ICONS_EOA300x300

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

Paca Girlfriends 2023

Paca Girlfriends 2023

FFAC 500 x 500 GIF

FFAC 500 x 500 GIF

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu