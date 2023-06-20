June 20, 2023
Annapolis, US 77 F
Homestead Gardens Spring
Local News

Second Toddler In Week Killed By Vehicle

In less than a week, an infant has been killed by a vehicle in Anne Arundel County for the second time.

On Monday, June 19, 2023, at approximately 1:15 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle in the 400 block of North Patuxent Road in Odenton.

The investigation revealed the driver was repositioning the vehicle when unbeknownst to them, a 2-year-old stepped off the porch of a home and in front of the truck.

The victim was struck by the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at an area hospital. 

On June 14, 2023, a toddler was struck and killed by a vehicle when they wandered into the path of a departing vehicle.

Pollinators at Homestead Gardens

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

