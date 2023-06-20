Second Toddler In Week Killed By Vehicle

In less than a week, an infant has been killed by a vehicle in Anne Arundel County for the second time.

On Monday, June 19, 2023, at approximately 1:15 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle in the 400 block of North Patuxent Road in Odenton.

The investigation revealed the driver was repositioning the vehicle when unbeknownst to them, a 2-year-old stepped off the porch of a home and in front of the truck.

The victim was struck by the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at an area hospital.

On June 14, 2023, a toddler was struck and killed by a vehicle when they wandered into the path of a departing vehicle.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

