Ranking The Top College Football Rivalries

College football is known for its intense rivalries that captivate fans and unite communities. These matchups are not only about the game but also the long-standing traditions, fierce competition, and passionate fan bases that make them truly special. In this article, we will rank the top college football rivalries, considering recent matchups, historical significance, and the overall excitement they generate. So, get ready to dive into college football and discover the most thrilling rivalries out there.

College football rivalries, intertwined with the excitement and anticipation of fans, are a testament to the rich traditions and unwavering passion that define the sport. These epic showdowns showcase the raw talent and skill of the teams involved and ignite the intense competition that fuels college football. From iconic clashes steeped in history to fiercely contested rivalries, the world of college football offers an unparalleled experience for fans nationwide, including those keeping a close eye on college football odds. This article will rank the top 15 college football rivalries, meticulously considering their historical significance, recent matchups, and the visceral emotions they evoke.

The Iron Bowl: Alabama vs. Auburn

The Iron Bowl is one of college football’s most intense and well-known rivalries. It features the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers, two teams from Alabama. The rivalry dates back to 1893 and has become a highly anticipated game every year. The passion and intensity displayed by both teams and their fans make this matchup special.

The Game: Ohio State vs. Michigan

The rivalry between Ohio State and Michigan is among the most storied and heated in college football. Known simply as “The Game,” it brings together two powerhouse programs with a long history of intense competition. This annual matchup is a highlight of the college football season and often has significant implications for conference championships and national title hopes.

Red River Showdown: Oklahoma vs. Texas

The Red River Showdown is an annual game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Texas Longhorns. Held at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, this matchup attracts fans from both sides who come together to witness the intensity and rivalry between these two storied programs.

Army-Navy Game: Army vs. Navy

Unlike any other, the Army-Navy Game stands as a cherished tradition in college football. Showcasing the United States Military Academy (Army) and the United States Naval Academy (Navy), this historic rivalry traces its roots back to 1890. While this game holds great significance in football, it goes beyond the gridiron, serving as a poignant tribute to the courageous men and women who selflessly serve in the armed forces. Those who closely follow college football lines eagerly anticipate the clash between these esteemed academies and recognize the magnitude of this matchup.

Florida-Georgia: Florida vs. Georgia

The Florida-Georgia rivalry, known as the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party,” is a matchup between the University of Florida Gators and the University of Georgia Bulldogs. This annual game takes place in Jacksonville, Florida, and has a long history of passionate competition and memorable moments.

USC-UCLA: USC vs. UCLA

The USC-UCLA rivalry, often referred to as the “Battle of Los Angeles,” showcases the cross-town rivalry between the University of Southern California (USC) Trojans and the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Bruins. This matchup not only determines bragging rights in the city but also holds significance in the college football landscape.

Notre Dame-USC: Notre Dame vs. USC

The Notre Dame-USC rivalry is a classic matchup between two college football powerhouses. The Fighting Irish of the University of Notre Dame and the USC Trojans have a long history of intense competition and memorable games. This rivalry has produced many iconic moments and remains highly anticipated every year.

Clemson-South Carolina: Clemson vs. South Carolina

The Clemson-South Carolina rivalry, known as the “Palmetto Bowl,” is a fierce battle between two in-state rivals. The Clemson University Tigers and the University of South Carolina Gamecocks face off annually in a game that holds great significance for both fan bases.

Florida State-Miami: Florida State vs. Miami

The Florida State-Miami rivalry, also known as the “Sunshine State Showdown,” features two prominent football programs from the state of Florida. The Florida State University Seminoles and the University of Miami Hurricanes have a history of intense matchups and high-stakes games that capture the attention of fans nationwide.

Oklahoma-Nebraska: Oklahoma vs. Nebraska

The Oklahoma-Nebraska rivalry, known as the “Bedlam Series,” was a storied matchup between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Nebraska Cornhuskers. Although the two teams no longer regularly meet on the football field, their rivalry is still remembered for its intensity and the memorable games it produced.

The Holy War: BYU vs. Utah

The Holy War is the name of the intense rivalry between Brigham Young University (BYU) and the University of Utah. This matchup holds deep-rooted historical and religious significance, as both universities have ties to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The Holy War is always highly anticipated by fans of both schools.

The Civil War: Oregon vs. Oregon State

The Civil War, the enduring annual football game between the University of Oregon Ducks and the Oregon State University Beavers, has stood the test of time since its inception in 1894. As the oldest college football rivalry on the West Coast, the Civil War is significant for both programs and their dedicated fan bases, including those who closely follow NCAA football odds.

Bedlam Series: Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State

The Bedlam Series is a fierce rivalry between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State University Cowboys. This intrastate matchup captures the attention of fans across Oklahoma and has produced many memorable moments over the years. The intensity and passion displayed by both teams make the Bedlam Series a must-watch game.

The Big Game: Stanford vs. California

The Big Game is the annual matchup between Stanford University and the University of California, Berkeley. This rivalry dates back to 1892 and is one of the oldest college football rivalries on the West Coast. The Big Game is significant for both universities and their passionate fan bases.

College football rivalries are an integral part of the sport, bringing together teams, fans, and communities in a display of passion and competition. From historic matchups to intense rivalries, these games create lasting memories and captivate fans nationwide. The top college football rivalries mentioned in this article are just a glimpse into the sport’s rich tapestry. So, grab your favorite team’s jersey, get ready for the cheers and boos, and enjoy the excitement of college football rivalries.

