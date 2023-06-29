Prince George’s County Police Apprehend Two Suspects Wanted for Annapolis Armed Carjackings

The Prince George’s County Police have arrested two teens after an attempted and successful armed carjacking on Wednesday night in the Nautilus Point community in Annapolis’ Eastport section.

Incident 1

At 11:17 pm an adult female victim reported that 12 minutes prior to calling (11:05 pm) she was in her vehicle in a parking lot in the 600 block of Americana Drive when three male suspects approached her.

One of them displayed a handgun.

The suspects demanded she get out of the vehicle and give them her keys. One of the suspects rolled down the window to her vehicle and snatched her phone out of her hand and her keys out of the vehicle’s center console. The victim refused to get out of the vehicle, and the suspects eventually walked away, looking into other vehicles as they left. The victim left the area and was able to call the police to report the incident.

Incident 2

At 11:25 pm, just around the corner in the 1000 block of Norman Drive, an adult female victim reported that she was in the parking lot when she was approached by three male suspects, one of whom displayed a handgun.

The suspect with the handgun struck the victim in the head with the handgun and stole her car keys and cell phone. The suspects fled the area in the victim’s black Toyota Corolla.

Officers responding to the carjacking saw the vehicle being operated on Hilltop Lane near Spa Road. The officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused and continued out of Annapolis on Route 665.

Officers followed the vehicle but lost sight of it in Prince George’s County.

Just after midnight, officers from the Prince George’s County Police Department located the occupied vehicle in the 1000 block of Longleaf Road in Capitol Heights.

The vehicle’s three occupants fled, and two were apprehended. A handgun and other evidence were recovered.

The Annapolis Police Department identified the two apprehended occupants as suspects in both the attempted and completed armed carjackings in Annapolis.

One of the suspects is a 17-year-old male; he is in custody awaiting charges. He will be charged as an adult with attempted armed carjacking, armed carjacking, and other related charges. The second suspect is a 15-year-old male from Annapolis. He was charged on a juvenile citation with attempted armed carjacking, armed carjacking, and eight other related charges and was transported to Cheltenham Youth Detention Center.

