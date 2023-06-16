Povich Fans 13 as Baysox Dominate Richmond

A masterful seven innings from left-handed starter Cade Povich, that included a career-high 13 strikeouts, paved the way for the Baysox, as Bowie took down the Richmond Flying Squirrels, 6-2, on Thursday night at Prince George’s Stadium.

Povich was as dominant as one could expect out of the gate. The southpaw struck out the first six batters he faced through his first two frames. Four of the opening six punchouts for Povich were looking. In total, Povich retired the first 18 batters he faced in order, surpassing his previous career-high of 11 strikeouts from his time in the Minnesota Twins organization in 2022 with a swinging strikeout of Simon Whiteman to end the sixth inning.

After only scoring a single run across 14 innings of baseball in yesterday’s doubleheader, the offense came early and often for the Baysox. In the bottom of the first inning, Coby Mayo extended his on-base streak to a Eastern League-leading 29 games with a mammoth home run to left field that traveled an estimated 433 feet, leaving the bat at 110 miles per hour. Mayo’s ninth long ball of the season gave Bowie an early 1-0 edge.

The Baysox continued with the hard contact off Richmond right-hander Ryan Murphy, as John Rhodes tripled off the wall in right-center with one out in the fourth, before being singled home by Billy Cook, who extended his hitting streak to a Double-A career-best nine games on Thursday evening, doubling Bowie’s lead to 2-0. Murphy (L, 1-3) would see his day come to a close after the four frames, allowing those two runs on three hits, with a walk and three strikeouts.

The Baysox tacked on an additional run in each of the next two innings. In the fifth, Tim Susnara walked and was plated by Mayo on his Double-A leading 21st double of the season. In the sixth, TT Bowens cracked a solo home run over the wall in right-center for his fourth career Double-A long ball, giving Bowie a 4-0 edge.

Povich entered the seventh on 77 pitches, having still faced the minimum. Unfortunately, his third trip through the Richmond lineup was welcomed with a ground ball single up the middle by Wade Meckler, just out of the reach of a diving Cesar Prieto at shortstop, to break up the potential perfect game and no-hitter for Povich. The left-hander would still go on to complete the frame, finishing seven innings for the first time in his professional career. On the night, Povich (W, 5-5) allowed just the lone base hit and walked none to go with his 13 strikeouts.

Bowie plated two additional runs in the bottom-half of the seventh. First, Rhodes singled home Prieto, who led off the frame with a hit. Later in the frame, Zach Watson would knock home Mayo from third base, following his walk earlier in the inning, on a sacrifice fly to make it 6-0. The Flying Squirrels manufactured a couple of late runs in the eighth inning against right-hander Nolan Hoffman, as Carter Williams, who reached on an error from Prieto to lead off the frame, came home on a Brandon Martorano double. Martorano would dash home later in the frame on an infield single form Whiteman. However, that’s all the closer Richmond would get, as a 1-2-3 ninth inning from right-hander Wandisson Charles sealed the win for Bowie.

The Baysox improve their record to 25-34 on the season with the triumph and additionally are 7-3 in their last 10 games. Bowie will continue the series with Richmond on Friday night, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET from Prince George’s Stadium.

