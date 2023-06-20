June 20, 2023
Homestead Gardens Spring
Life In The Area

Pollinators at Homestead Gardens

June is recognized as National Pollinator Month and encourages the planting of pollinator gardens that consist of native and non-invasive pollen and nectar-producing plants.

As the area’s leading plant supplier that promotes biodiversity and encourages pollinator habitat, Homestead Gardens is hosting an event at the Davidsonville retail location on June 21, 2023, from 10-11 AM. The public is invited to hear from various organizations to hear how their mission to support pollinator habitat is fulfilled through the mission of Homestead Gardens to connect people to plants.

Speakers to include:

  1. Welcome from Homestead Gardens
  2. Wendy Brister, Marketing Director at CAVANO’S PERENNIALS, INC.
  3. Sam Droege, Wildlife Biologist at the Eastern Ecological Science Center in Laurel, MD.
  4. Ronda Roemmelt Sneider, Wonder of  Season to Season Horticulture Services
  5. Matt Johnston, Executive Director of Arundel Rivers Federation

Researchers estimate that 1/3 of all food crops rely on pollinators for production. More than the role they play for humans, pollinators are often keystone species that play an essential function in numerous ecosystems in which they are relied on.

As the public becomes more aware of the importance of pollinators, the demand for supportive plants increases. They need a trusted local garden center, with knowledgeable associates to guide them through their goals and answer any questions.

As part of its 50th Anniversary, Homestead Gardens will advocate for conservation gardening and continue to serve as the area’s leading destination for natives and pollinator plants.

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

