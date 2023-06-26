Pasadena Man Robbed at Gunpoint After Ordering Escort Via an App

A Pasadena man was robbed at gunpoint after using an app to order an escort to his home over the weekend.

On June 25, 2023, at approximately 3:00 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a robbery at a residence in the 100 block of Dunlop Road in Pasadena.

The adult male victim used an app to request a date. The date arrived at the victim’s home on June 25, 2023, at 6:00 a.m.

During the encounter at the residence, the date went downstairs to retrieve a cup of ice and returned with a second individual with a handgun. Both suspects grabbed several items from the home while holding the victim at gunpoint and fled in a dark-colored vehicle.

The victim reported no injuries.

Police are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6145 or the Eastern District Tip Line at 410-222-3502.

The suspects are described as a 5’2″ Black female in her early 20s, wearing a black crop top. The male is described as approximately 5’6″ in his late 20s, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black head covering.

