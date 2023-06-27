Online Betting Sites in Maryland That Accept Interac

Interac has become a popular banking method among online gamblers in Maryland, USA. This is mainly thanks to its range of advantages such as quick withdrawals and deposits, extra levels of security, and more control over your spending. In this guide, we will take a closer look at what Interac is while revealing some of the licensed sports betting sites that accept it.

What is Interac?

Interac is a banking option that was founded back in 1984, and since then it has gone on to become a household name across Maryland and the world at large. It is a payment option that allows its users to transfer funds between their betting account and online bank account without having to share any financial or banking details with anyone.

Interac, just like debit cards, is a payment option that allows you to only transfer as much money as you have in your bank account. This is great because, unlike with credit cards, it means that you can never spend more money than you have. However, even with plenty of money in your account, always remember to gamble responsibly and only spend as much as you can afford to lose. In a nutshell, some of the major advantages and disadvantages that characterize Interac are:

Pros

Rapid processing of funds

Offers safety and security

Accepted by many online bookies in Maryland

Interac Card can be used for seamless payment

Cons

There could be a transfer fee

$5 minimum deposits cannot be placed using Interac

Top Online Bookies in Maryland that Accept Interac

Maryland has been through quite a bumpy ride as far as online gambling is concerned. However, we are pleased to announce to you that it’s now possible to place real money bets on sports in this part of the USA. Indeed, several online sports betting platforms now have the authorization to provide sports-related gambling options to Marylanders. For someone who is new to the gambling world or who doesn’t know which bookie can be the best, deciding which sportsbook to join could be a difficult task. This is where comparison websites such as Casimoose come into play. Casimoose has a team of experts that spend the necessary time and resources hunting down the best online sports betting platforms for Maryland punters. Indeed, based on findings we have obtained from this reliable and reputable comparison site, we were able to place the following sportsbook as the top three.

BetMGM : it is one of the gambling sites regulated by the New York Gaming Commission. Currently, this bookie makes it possible for its members to enjoy a Refer a Friend Bonus. To get this offer, you simply refer someone you know and once they join the site, a bonus of up to $50 is all yours. Note that eligibility criteria apply to this offer as well as other terms. Sports you can bet on at BetMGM include Football, Hockey, Golf, and Baseball.

: it is one of the gambling sites regulated by the New York Gaming Commission. Currently, this bookie makes it possible for its members to enjoy a Refer a Friend Bonus. To get this offer, you simply refer someone you know and once they join the site, a bonus of up to $50 is all yours. Note that eligibility criteria apply to this offer as well as other terms. Sports you can bet on at BetMGM include Football, Hockey, Golf, and Baseball. BetRivers : is another licensed online sportsbook that accepts players from Maryland. Here, first-time members can get a welcome deposit bonus of up to $500. The bonus code SPORTS must be used, and bonus terms apply. Some of the most popular sports provided here are MLB, NHL, Golf, Soccer, and Tennis. BetRivers accepts $10 minimum deposits via several payment methods including Interac and MasterCard.

: is another licensed online sportsbook that accepts players from Maryland. Here, first-time members can get a welcome deposit bonus of up to $500. The bonus code SPORTS must be used, and bonus terms apply. Some of the most popular sports provided here are MLB, NHL, Golf, Soccer, and Tennis. BetRivers accepts $10 minimum deposits via several payment methods including Interac and MasterCard. PointsBet: this Maryland bookie has you covered for thousands of sports events all year round. Whether you’re into UFC, F1, NBA, or Soccer, you’ll find a wide variety of markets right here. At PointsBet, you can place pre-game bets, live bets, and futures too. You can gamble at PointsBet directly from your mobile via a web browser or through the sportsbook app.

Using Interac at Sports Betting Sites in Maryland

A key feature that describes Interac is its simplicity. There is no need to register for an Interac account as it is a payment service directly provided by your bank. All you need to do is pick a licensed online bookmaker and create a betting account. From here, you can use Interac to deposit and withdraw real money from your gambling account.

How to Make a Deposit

Using Interac for deposits is no big deal. Simply follow the steps provided below.

Go to the cashier section of your gambling account and select “Deposit”.

Choose Interac and choose the bank account that you would like to transfer from.

Choose the amount of money that you would like to deposit and initiate the transfer.

A new window will open, provide the required information, and validate.

How to Withdraw Using Interac

If your stars shine and your bets are successful, you will need the guide below to withdraw real money from your online betting account.

Go to the cashier section of your gambling account and select “Withdrawal”.

Select Interac and enter the amount that you would like to withdraw to your bank account.

Double-check your banking details and confirm the money transfer.

N.B. If you are using Interac to make a withdrawal for the first time, the bookie may ask you to confirm your identity. In other words, you must send proof of identity which could be an International Passport, National ID, Utility Bill, or other equivalent document.

Why Use Interac as Your Banking Method at Gambling Sites?

Interac handles billions of transactions every single year, which highlights just how trusted a banking method it is. The service has earned a reputation for being extremely quick and has a great customer support team to assist clients resolve issues as fast as possible.

Having reached the end of our discussion, we would like to mention that Interac is a payment method that originates from North America, precisely from Canada. If you would like to explore gaming options in that part of the hemisphere that are yet to be available in Maryland, feel free to check Interac casinos in Canada at Casimoose.ca.

