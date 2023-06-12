June 14, 2023
Annapolis, US 67 F
OHLA Calls for Unity in the Wake of Shootings. Denounces Hate Crimes

OHLA just released the following statement:

The Organization of Hispanics Latin Americans of Anne Arundel (OHLA) is deeply saddened by the tragic and senseless shooting that occurred during a celebration in our community on Sunday night. Three members of the Latino community lost their lives, and many others were injured in the violent attack.

This incident is a tragic reminder of the hate crimes that continue to plague our communities. We stand in solidarity with all those impacted by this senseless act of violence and extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims.

As an organization dedicated to promoting the well-being of the Hispanic and Latino community, we call on all members of our community to come together in this time of grief and support one another. We know that the answer to hate is not more violence, but rather to support and unite us.

We urge all members of our community to stand together in rejecting all forms of hate and violence. We must work together to promote unity, tolerance, and respect for all members of our community.

OHLA extends our gratitude to the first responders and law enforcement officials who responded to this tragedy. We are committed to working with them and other community organizations to ensure that our community is safe, welcoming, and inclusive for all.

OHLA remains committed to dismantling systemic oppression and promoting equity and justice for all. We call on our community and leaders to take action to address the root causes of hate crimes and violence, including addressing systemic racism and investing in resources to support marginalized communities.

We stand in solidarity with all those impacted by this tragedy and remain committed to promoting a world where all individuals are valued and respected.

