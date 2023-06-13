Nominations for Philanthropy Awards Now Open

The Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County (CFAAC) is now accepting nominations for its 23rd annual Celebration of Philanthropy Awards through July 31, 2023. Community members, nonprofit organizations, businesses, and members of the faith communities are encouraged to nominate an individual, family, group, or organization who has demonstrated exceptional generosity through direct financial support or service and outstanding civic and charitable work in Anne Arundel County.

Honorees will be notified in September and recognized at the Celebration of Philanthropy Awards Luncheon on November 17, 2023. The event, which will celebrate the commitment, passion, and leadership of Anne Arundel County’s most dedicated community members, will be held at the LIVE! Casino Hotel® Maryland in Hanover, Maryland.

This year, CFAAC celebrates its 25th anniversary of inspiring philanthropy in Anne Arundel County and will honor eight generous community leaders that represent the depth and breadth of philanthropy in Anne Arundel County in the following categories:

Philanthropist of the Year Award; Corporate Philanthropist of the Year Award; Volunteer of the Year Award; Young Volunteer of the Year Award; Boots on the Ground Award; Carroll H. Hynson, Jr. Award for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Philanthropy; Carol Thompson Lifetime Achievement Award and The Legacy Award for Planned Giving.

“When Carol Thompson founded the Community Foundation 25 years ago, she sought to make a difference and create positive change throughout the county, and with this annual award celebration, we are acknowledging the honorees for upholding that vision through philanthropy,” said CFAAC President and CEO Mary Spencer. “Nominating someone for a Celebration of Philanthropy Award is a unique opportunity to recognize Anne Arundel County individuals, families, or organizations who go above and beyond to make our community a better place for all.”

Here are the eight award category descriptions:

Philanthropist of the Year Award Presented to an individual, a family, or family foundation who has demonstrated outstanding civic and philanthropic responsibility through direct, exceptional financial support and leadership in advancing philanthropy.

Corporate Philanthropist of the Year Award Presented to a local business or corporation that demonstrates outstanding civic and philanthropic responsibility through direct financial support and leadership in the community.

Volunteer of the Year Award Presented to an individual or a team with a long history of volunteering who has made a significant impact on nonprofit community organizations.

Young Volunteer of the Year Award Presented to an individual student or a youth group who has demonstrated extraordinary commitment to the community through volunteering.

Boots on the Ground Award Presented to an individual who has gone above and beyond in the service of one or more nonprofit organizations; giving their time and talent to make a significant impact.

Carroll H. Hynson, Jr. Award for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) in Philanthropy Named in honor of a former CFAAC board member, this award is presented to an individual, group, or organization that supports philanthropy through DEI efforts.

Carol Thompson Lifetime Achievement Award Named in honor of CFAAC's founder, this award is presented to an individual who has made lasting, significant, and impactful contributions to Anne Arundel County by advancing philanthropy.

Legacy Award for Planned Giving Recognizes a family or an individual philanthropist who has made a significant contribution to one or more local nonprofits using a planned gift.

