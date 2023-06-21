June 21, 2023
NEW BUSINESS: DodgeBow Annapolis Opening This Friday

DodgeBow Annapolis is a recreational facility like no other. They specialize in hosting group gameplay sessions featuring a unique combination of archery-style dodgeball. And they are celebrating a grand opening on Friday, June 23, 2023.

Come to the state-of-the-art facility at 8855 Veterans Highway in Millersville from 4-6 pm and prepare to embark on a unique experience.

The Grand Opening will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and will evolve into free gameplay sessions, where you can experience the thrill of DodgeBow firsthand. There also will be fantastic giveaways, exciting raffle-drawings, and delectable food to refuel your energy throughout the event!

DodgeBow Annapolis is the ultimate destination for kids’ birthdays, team-building events, or any group seeking a competitive and action-packed experience.

