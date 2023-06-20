June 20, 2023
Annapolis, US 72 F
Homestead Gardens Spring
Life In The Area

Navy Football Fan Fest Set for July 29th

Photo: Navy Sports

Navy fans are invited to the 2023 Navy Football Fan Fest / Media Day on Saturday, July 29, from 10 am to 12 noon at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. 

Navy players will sign autographs on the blue side (press box side) concourse from 10:00-11:00 a.m. before moving down to the field to interact with the fans and take photos from 11:00 a.m.-12 noon.

Fan Fest activities will include interactive inflatable games and giveaways. The first 250 kids will receive a free t-shirt. 

Fans attending should enter the parking lot through Gate 5 off Taylor Avenue and enter the stadium on the Blue or press box side. There will be a $10 parking charge; however, event admission is free.

Those attending the event can also purchase football tickets and merchandise. For more information, contact Kris Morgenthaler at [email protected].

The 2023 Navy football team will report to camp on the evening of Tuesday, July 25, and the first practice will be held the following day.  The annual Blue & Gold BBQ is set for Saturday, August 12, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

Navy Football’s first game of the season will be played in Dublin, Ireland at Aviva Stadium, against Notre Dame on August 24th. Their first home game of the season is against Wagner on Saturday, September 9th, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Tickets are available at navysports.com

If You Aren’t Listening to our the Daily News Brief, You Are Missing Half of the News!

Chesapeake Youth Symphony Orchestra Names J. Ernest Green to Board

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

