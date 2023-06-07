Must-Do Activities in Annapolis for a Fun-Filled Summer

Summer is here in full swing, and if you’re in Annapolis or planning a trip there, you will be spoilt for choice with things to do and places to see. This charming area offers a wide variety of activities that will only fill your days with fun and adventure; whether you’re a history buff, an outdoor enthusiast, or simply looking for deliciously fresh seafood, this region has it all! If this all sounds enticing, make sure to check out some of the must-do activities that are sure to help make your summer unforgettable.

Enjoy the Nightlife Annapolis Has to Offer

Annapolis is not only known for its historic sites and scenic landscapes, but it also offers a vibrant nightlife scene. Whether you’re looking for live music, comedy shows, or craft cocktails, this enchanting city has something to offer. For instance, one of the popular spots in town is Rams Head On Stage which hosts renowned musicians throughout the year.

If you’re looking for a local casino, you might be disappointed to find out there isn’t one in the immediate area. However, if you’re in the mood to enjoy a thrilling game of online craps, as per the laws in Maryland, you can roll the dice digitally on your phone or any other device. With a simple sign-up process and cryptocurrency deposits, it’s easy to delve into the online gambling platform. And why not try out some local brews while enjoying live music while playing the craps game? If that sounds perfect, head over to Federal House, where they have a rotating selection of beer on tap and weekly, and entertainment from bands and DJs.

If you want something even more unique, check out the one and only ArtFarm Studios, where they host regular events for both kids and adults, like art exhibitions, workshops, and even interactive murder mystery dinners, amongst other events. Whatever your taste, Annapolis promises a memorable night out filled with fun and entertainment.

Go on a Boat Ride on the Chesapeake Bay

One of the best ways to experience Annapolis is by taking a boat ride on the Chesapeake Bay. As one of America’s largest bodies of water, the bay offers plenty to see while enjoying a relaxing cruise. There are countless options for boat rides in Annapolis, ranging from large tour boats to intimate sailboats, and if you’re looking for a more personalized experience, renting your own private vessel is also an option.

While on your boat ride, take in the stunning views of historical landmarks such as the Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse. You may even catch sight of some local wildlife like ospreys or bottlenose dolphins. Moreover, many tours offer educational components that teach about the rich history and ecology of this important body of water, making it not just fun but also informative!

If you’re looking for a more unique way to experience the Chesapeake Bay, paddleboarding or kayaking is definitely worth trying. There are countless routes to choose from, whether you want to go through peaceful creeks surrounded by lush green forests or venture out into open waters with views of the bay’s iconic lighthouses. And if you’re unsure where to start, consider joining one of the guided tours offered locally, which provide equipment and knowledgeable guides who can show you the hidden gems.

Ultimately, enjoying a ride on the Chesapeake Bay is an experience like no other, regardless of what you’re looking for: adventure or relaxation. Make sure to breathe in the salty sea scent carried by the gentle breeze as you set sail, and watch as the sun glistens off the water. You can choose to relax and soak in your surroundings or actively participate in navigating, no wonder it is such a beloved pastime for locals and visitors alike.

Eat Fresh at one of Annapolis’ Restaurants.

If you’re in Annapolis and don’t try Maryland crabs, have you really visited? It’s a local delicacy that everyone raves about, and even if seafood is not your jam, it’s something that you shouldn’t miss. You can choose from different preparations such as steamed, sauteed, or grilled, served with Old Bay seasoning, a signature spice blend of Maryland.

If you’re looking for a classic Maryland crab feast, look no further than Cantler’s Riverside Inn. This family-owned restaurant has served steamed crabs and other seafood dishes since 1974. Sit outside on their waterfront deck and enjoy your meal alfresco – an epically rustic experience.

Annapolis is a seafood lover’s paradise, from crab cakes to oysters, but apart from seafood, make sure to save room for dessert! And if you only had to pick one place, then Storm Brothers Ice Cream on City Dock should be it. It has been a local favorite of visitors and locals alight for decades – you can’t go wrong with a scoop from this iconic establishment.

Conclusion

Annapolis offers plenty of must-do activities for a fun-filled summer; there is something for everyone in this beautiful area. With all these exciting things to do in Annapolis during summertime – whether you want relaxation or adventure – you’ll find it here. So come discover what makes this place so special today!

