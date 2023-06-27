June 27, 2023
Annapolis, US 79 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Annapolis Police Come Up Empty Handed in Underaged Drinking Check Annapolis Police Make Arrest After Weekend Home Invasion and Sexual Assault SHA to PERMANENTLY Close Whitehall Road Exit on Eastbound Route 50 Mother Dave Has A Brand New Tiki Bar! Burr Vogel Named Acting Director for Annapolis Public Works
Life In The Area

Mother Dave Has A Brand New Tiki Bar!

Mother Dave, formally known as Dave Rather, owner of Mother’s Peninsula Grille has been busy this spring and has spent the past few months building an incredible Tiki Bar behind Mother’s.

It’s a large fenced-in area with picnic tables, a full bar with fresh fruit crushes, a small stage for your favorite live music, cornhole boards, outdoor games, fire pits, and some great lounge seating.

The area has quickly become THE place to hang out for the summer evenings. The hours (for now) are  5 pm to 10 pm during the week, noon to 10 pm on Saturdays, and noon to 9 pm on Sundays, weather permitting. There is no need to fight bridge or beach traffic when Mother’s Peninsula Grille is conveniently located in Arnold, MD, and has all the free parking you could need (for cars–boats not allowed unless on a trailer) and a great menu from their scratch kitchen!

Dave Rather said, “We’re just excited to expand our outdoor area with the announcement of Mothers Tiki bar.  We wanted to offer an area for people to eat, drink, play, and relax outside.”

As to the menu, you can expect a changing menu daily which will be different than the inside menu. Of course, there will be plenty of beers, crushes, and craft cocktails.

So, the next time you are looking for a night out– check out the new Tiki Bar at Mother’s!

Previous Article

Burr Vogel Named Acting Director for Annapolis Public Works

 Next Article

SHA to PERMANENTLY Close Whitehall Road Exit on Eastbound Route 50

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu