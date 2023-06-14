June 14, 2023
Local News

Milly and Ronny Get New Body Armor

Image: K9 Ronny (Left) and K9 Milly (Right)

Annapolis Fire Marshal’s Officers K9 Milly and Ronny will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The National Police Association sponsors K9 Milly’s vest which will be embroidered with the sentiment “Gifted by NationalPolice.org.” Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. sponsors K9 Ronny’s vest and will be embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by Jay.” Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S.-made, custom-fitted, and NIJ certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 5,127 vests to K9s in all 50 states at $6.9 million, made possible by private and corporate donations.

The program is open to U.S. dogs at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a donation of $985 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1800.00, weighs an average of 4-5 lb., and comes with a five-year warranty.

For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org, or you may mail your contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.

Cultivating Respect: A Guide for Nurturing Compassionate and Mindful Youngsters

